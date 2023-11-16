Boruto Part 2 Chapter 4 spoilers tease arrival of new villains

Boruto Part 2 Chapter 4 is nearing its official release, and here, we have discussed the early spoilers that have already surfaced online.

The previous chapter of Boruto Part 2 was full of surprises and incredible fights. Firstly, we see how potent Boruto has become after three years of hustling. He reveals his new abilities against Code. Later, the chapter also shows the Ten-Tails after the timeskip for the first time.

Well, looking at the early leaks of the upcoming chapter, it seems like Code isn’t the only one Boruto has to deal with. And we’re pretty sure you can’t keep calm until we reveal the details of the events that will take place in the upcoming chapter.

So, what are we waiting for? Here’s everything we know about the anticipated chapter for the time being.

Boruto Part 2 Chapter 4 spoilers tease new threats for the protagonist

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 4 is titled “Awakening,” and it sees Kawaki on the cover page. The chapter starts by showing Boruto standing in front of Kawaki. After a few minutes, Boruto uses the Flying Thunder God technique to reach the Ten-Tails location, but before he can reach the place, it disappears.

The next panel shows a new entry who stares at Boruto. He is the new enemy Boruto has to fight. Initially, Code thinks it is a bug, but Boruto tells him it’s a god tree/sacred tree.

The enemy releases his first attack on Boruto and pushes him towards a wall. The ninja uses a technique to create distance between himself and the god tree – but he fails, as his opponent is way too powerful. Just when the enemy is about to release a final blow on him, he again uses the Flying Thunder God technique to flee from the location.

Boruto realizes that a new chakra is around, so as he turns toward the sky, he sees the divine tree again. This time, he has evolved – thanks to Code. The next panel introduces us to two new enemies.

Back at the Hokage office, Kawaki and Sarada have gotten engaged in an argument about Boruto. Sarada says that there is no chance she will let Kawaki control Konoha. She also says that he should help and support Boruto to defeat Code. On the other side, Boruto is fighting four new and powerful enemies.

One of them uses a lightning technique on Boruto, but he dodges it using his Resengan abilities. However, our beloved hero gets caught by one of the enemies, and when he asks Code for help, he receives nothing. The frog asks Boruto to take action soon and escape.

