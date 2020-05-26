How to get fossils in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There are plenty of ways to get development of your island underway and thriving with activity in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, with one of the biggest being the ability to uncover different fossils.

The discovery of fossils in Animal Crossing is one of the best, and most entertaining, ways to give your island a shot in the arm. Even the most experienced players haven’t found every single fossil known to New Horizons – there are more than 70 after all.

For new players, though, they’re great ways to get Blathers and the Museum unlocked while also building up a reserve of bells from any spares. However, if you’re seriously new to the game and feeling a little lost, here’s where you can find fossils and how best to dig them up.

Where to find fossils in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Fossils can be found pretty much anywhere around your island, you just have to keep a lookout for the cut-up star shape that appears on the floor! Your best is to search around trees as that’s where they are most commonly found.

You’ll be able to find four fossils per day on your own island, but these won’t always be new fossils – they can easily be duplicates of ones that you have already found. Though, these can be sold at Nook’s Cranny for a few thousand bells depending on the rarity.

Use a workbench to construct a shovel Walk around your island and look for star shapes on the ground Point your shovel at the shape and hit A to start digging Wait for the digging animation to finish You will now have a fossil in your pocket!

Managing your fossils in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

If you don’t want to go around your museum to figure out what fossils you have and don’t have, there is an easy way to check and keep a list.

Use the Nook Stop machine inside Residential Services – or use the phone app if you have it – and head to Nook Shopping. By clicking the wallpaper and flooring icon, a list of the fossils you’ve already found will appear here too.

While you are limited to four fossils per day on your own island, like everything else in Animal Crossing, you can get a little help from your friends.

You can trade with pals to get the fossils that you need, and you can even use Nook Miles Tickets to head to other islands where there may be fossils for you to collect. You just have to keep an eye out because, as always, X marks the spot!