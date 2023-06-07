Technoblade’s dad launches “One of Us” foundation

The “One of Us” foundation keeps the memories and moments of the iconic Minecraft player and streamer Technoblade flowing and growing.

Launched by Technoblade’s father, also known as Mr. Technodad, the foundation focuses on helping young people find their voices and follow their dreams without worrying about what others may think.

To help those who may not have the resources to follow their dreams, Technoblade’s father and his wife Stacey Street mentor and sponsor the younger generation to get them going on the right path.

Article continues after ad

The pair partnered with the Sarcoma Foundation in order to make this dream a reality, and show no signs of stopping on their quest to give everyone a shot at making their dreams a reality.

Changing the landscape of the world as Technoblade did

The inspiration behind this foundation is, of course, Alexander aka “Technoblade”, who sadly died back in June of 2022 after being diagnosed with sarcoma.

Technoblade was known for his PvP battles while playing Minecraft, and he quickly rose in popularity while streaming and posting videos on YouTube.

Article continues after ad

Even while going through the trials and tribulations that came with his ailment, Alexander took it all in stride and remained the happy and bubbly personality we all came to know and love.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

YouTube/Wikimedia Commons: Jarould

Mr. Technodad and Stacey say that since Alex was able to raise so much through his fundraising with his colleagues, they hope to do the same and make the world a better place.

Though the One of Us foundation is quite new, having been announced on YouTube on May 31, 2023, they have made huge traction due to the love the gaming community still has for Technoblade and his family.

Article continues after ad

Even during the announcement video, you can see that the smiles and laughs are never far away as Alexander’s family discusses what’s to come for this foundation.

The goal of this foundation is to bring love, acceptance, and wholeness to a world that desperately needs it, and the message and hope this foundation brings is nothing short of beautiful.