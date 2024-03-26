Ninja reveals shocking melanoma diagnosis

Streaming star Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins revealed he was diagnosed with melanoma in a shocking post on March 26. Here’s everything we know so far.

Ninja is one of the most famous streamers on the internet, boasting 19 million followers on Twitch – fans who were shocked to hear the broadcaster was recently diagnosed with cancer.

On March 26, Blevins opened up about his diagnosis, saying he’s still “in a bit of shock” over the situation.

According to the streamer, he went to his dermatologist for an annual checkup, saying there was a mole on the bottom of his foot that he wanted removed.

Article continues after ad

Patients who frequent the dermatologist will know that derms send off moles to the lab for testing to ensure they’re noncancerous – and it looks like Ninja’s came back as positive for melanoma, a type of skin cancer.

That’s not all; the streamer also claimed that there was another dark spot next to the mole, which doctors also biopsied in the hopes that the cancer was fully removed. Further testing is required to see if the area is now noncancerous.

Article continues after ad

Blevins claims that his melanoma was caught in the “early stages,” and used this opportunity to urge his viewers to make sure to get their skin checked regularly.

Article continues after ad

Fans and fellow content creators are sending in their support for the streamer after this latest news.