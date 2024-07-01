TommyInnit shares unreleased Technoblade Minecraft footage two years after death

Two years after his death, footage of Technoblade playing Minecraft has been uploaded to his YouTube channel thanks to TommyInnit.

In March 2022, Minecraft YouTuber TommyInnit uploaded a video where 100 different creators went up against natural disasters in the game to see who could last the longest.

Technoblade was among those 100, and was featured throughout the video that has been viewed nearly 8M times in the two years since.

Techno died from sarcoma cancer on June 30, 2022, and TommyInnit surprised fans with unreleased footage featuring the Minecraft YouTuber on the two year anniversary of his death.

“Hey, so I know it’s a bit weird seeing me on this channel but I have some good news. Two years ago, I recorded a video with Technoblade where 100 Minecraft YouTubers came together to survive some natural disasters and fight to the death,” he said.

“A few months ago I realized I didn’t use much of Techno’s footage in my video, and after taking a long, long time to track his recording down I found out it was really entertaining.

“I put together what I think would live up to a Technoblade video.”

He shared the news on Twitter/X as well, and garnered a reaction from fans around the world.

“Awesome! Can’t wait to check them out. Thanks for all your hard work!!!” one user replied.

Another said: “Tommy, the Technoblade community is so thankful to you for everything.”

“Technoblade never dies,” said hundreds of others.

This is just the latest act done to help memorialize the popular Minecraft YouTuber. The platform itself released a video celebrating the channel’s nine year anniversary in October 2022, and Technoblade’s dad launched the ‘One of Us’ foundation to help keep his son’s name alive.

Techno’s father also kick-started the #Technoblade25 hashtag on May 31, 2024, to give fans of the YouTuber a place to share their memories on his 25th birthday.