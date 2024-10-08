TommyInnit mocks “man child” Logan Paul & Lunchly with fake vape product

TommyInnit is taking more shots at fellow YouTuber Logan Paul as their viral feud continues, mocking his ‘Lunchly’ product with a fake line of vape pens.

British Minecraft star TommyInnit has found himself in the middle of a spat with Logan Paul after the WWE heel unexpectedly aired out their private messages in a tweet on October 7, 2024.

In the messages, Tommy repeatedly asked Logan if he was free for a chat — but Paul was continuously too busy to talk.

Article continues after ad

Logan decided to release the messages after Tommy appeared to take a shot at Prime Hydration, resulting in a back-and-forth between the influencers where Tommy said: “If in the same week I had a daughter I also lost a beef with Tommyinnit I would kill myself.”

“Tommy is lashing out because I’ve been neglecting him,” Paul wrote. “Sorry I didn’t chill with you, buddy.”

The very next day, Tommy uploaded a video to YouTube poking fun at Paul’s ‘Lunchly’ lunch kit line, pretending he was releasing a line of vape pens called ‘Vapely.’

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I’m so proud of us YouTubers, too, for just taking the business world by storm. Candy, energy, chocolate. Finally giving the people what they need more of — sugar,” he said, taking clear shots at Prime Energy and MrBeast’s Feastables chocolate bars.

In his video, he continued to extol the wonders of his “better-for-you vape,” another stinger toward Lunchly, which also markets itself as a healthier alternative to Lunchables.

On top of that, he even referenced DanTDM’s viral tweet criticizing Lunchly, saying: “Don’t listen to these haters that are saying things like, ‘You’re just selling crap to kids.’ What do they know about kids? I know tons about kids — more than them!”

Article continues after ad

That’s far from the only barb he slung toward Paul, either. That same day, he released another tweet taking aim at the YouTuber, showing a screenshot of a message he received from Logan asking him to “call me back, I think we should handle this like adults.”

Article continues after ad

“You man child,” Tommy hit back. “Leave me alone.”

This unexpected beef has netizens reaching for their popcorn to see just how far things will go — and it’s not the only feud that’s sparked because of Lunchly.

Article continues after ad

KSI is currently in the middle of a (largely one-sided) argument with DanTDM, continuously lashing out at the influencer for his comments on Lunchly despite criticism from his own fanbase.