MrBeast gave Kai Cenat his credit card & Twitch star has plans on how to spend big

MrBeast gave Kai Cenat his credit card in an unreleased video and the Twitch star has announced he’s planning on spreading love to his community in New York City.

Teased in early June, MrBeast revealed he had finished filming his “biggest video yet” which featured a who’s who of the internet’s biggest names such as KSI, Chunkz, and Ibai. Kai Cenat was also one of the contestants in the yet-to-be-released video.

After Kai Cenat finally completed his marathon run of the Elden Ring DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, he revealed live on Twitch how he plans to celebrate. It turns out, he was given MrBeast’s credit card and is planning on spending all the money in support of his community, matching every dollar he spends.

“I asked MrBeast for his credit card, and guess what I’m going to do?” Kai told his housemates and over 200,000 viewers watching live on June 25. ”I’m about to go back to the hood and I’m copping everybody mad s***.”

“Not only that, whatever money is on this credit card, I’ll match it,” Kai continued.

“Look, there’s a certain amount of money on the credit card that he gave me right, and whatever is on here, I’m gonna match it. If it’s a hundred, I’ll match it, if it’s a million… I don’t got a million,” he joked.

This isn’t the first time MrBeast has given his credit card as a reward to an influencer as a prize. In 2022, Beta Squad’s Chunkz got MrBeast’s credit card as a reward for tapping out of a challenge video. The influencer went on a shopping spree with IShowSpeed after they both were eliminated early from the competition.

In Chunkz’s video, he spent more than $120,000 of MrBeast’s money on clothes, jewelry, and even giving back to his subscribers, but didn’t reach the card’s limit. So there’s no telling what the limit might be for the card Kai Cenat now has control of.

