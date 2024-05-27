How to apply for MrBeast’s $5 million Beast Games competition

MrBeast has just opened applications to his biggest competition yet, Beast Games. With $5,000,000 up for grabs, here’s how to apply.

No stranger to offering immense cash prizes, MrBeast has just announced he’s looking for 5,000 applicants to take part in “the largest game show ever in history.”

Beast Games will be the popular YouTuber’s streaming debut on Amazon’s Prime Video and will set a record for the “largest prize in game show in history” with $5,000,000 on the line. So, if you’re looking for the chance to top up your bank account, here is how to apply.

How to apply for MrBeast’s biggest competition ever

To be eligible for Beast Games, you’ll need to be 18 or older at the time of your application. You’ll also need to ensure your passport is valid until April 2025. While the dates for filming may be subject to change, you will also need to be available from anywhere between late June to September 2024.

As a heads up, the competition is only available for U.S. citizens or those with U.S. immigration status or a Visa beginning no later than July 1, 2024, through to October 31, 2025. Further eligibility requirements can be found here.

If you pass all these and want to apply for your chance at $5 million, head over to beastgames.com and submit a one-minute video pitching yourself as a competitor. While this is technically optional, it will likely have a massive impact on your chances.

Not only should your video “try and impress” MrBeast and his team, but it should also include your name, age, where you live, and what you do for a living. Other questions your video needs to answer are:

What would you do with millions of dollars?

Why do you want to compete for a spot in Beast Games?

Some tips to ensure your video stands out are making sure you have good lighting, recording horizontally, filming someplace quiet, and keeping personal information out of the video.

The video can then be submitted, either as an unlisted YouTube link in your application or uploaded directly on the site. If uploading directly, ensure the video is an mp4 and smaller than 100 megabytes.

Your application will also require two recent photographs: one selfie and a full-length picture.