EntertainmentYouTube

IShowSpeed wants to set up WWE event with content creators

Molly Byrne
content creator WWE eventInstagram: ishowspeed

YouTuber IShowSpeed proposed an event where content creators participate in WWE matches.

YouTuber IShowSpeed may not have the best experience in the ring, as his WrestleMania 40 debut against Randy Orton had him RKO’d in seconds.

However, IShowSpeed is leveling up, with hopes to start a content creator WWE event where influencers go head-to-head in wrestling matches.

While recently streaming, IShowSpeed brought the idea up, saying that he thought about it after attending a WWE show.

“What if I set up WWE with content creators, y’all? Let me know if that’s a W or L idea, bro,” IShowSpeed said on YouTube with over 37k subscribers listening.

After a clip of IShowSpeed was re-posted to X saying he would like to start the content creator-based event, many people had divided opinions about his proposal.

“Could be huge, but creators would need to be trained to protect themselves & their opponent — you can get seriously injured if not taken serious,” wrote one viewer.

“Ngl, that would actually go massive,” said another. 

However, some viewers thought otherwise, “No, they have already ruined boxing,” said one.

“Can’t happen. It would take way too long to learn the stunts,” commented someone else.

Though IShowSpeed proposed the idea, he didn’t give much detail about how the event would go or which content creators he would like to see at his WWE event.

Related Topics

ishowspeedWrestleMania 40WWE

About The Author

Molly Byrne

In recent years, Molly has interviewed musicians from all over the world, to then migrate into writing for the movie and hiphop industry. Molly began her Viral News and Reality TV coverage for Dexerto in 2023 where she exhibits her passion across a broad range of entertainment topics. To contact Molly, you may email her here: molly.byrne@dexerto.com.

keep reading
logan paul's hand raised in victory on wwe smackdown
Wrestling
Wrestling legend warns WWE not to “overexpose” Logan Paul
Michael Gwilliam
Ric Flair is currently under contract with AEW, but could the “Nature Boy” return to the WWE?
Wrestling
Where is Ric Flair now and will he ever return to the WWE again?
Hunter Haas
Chris Jericho is under contract with AEW, but is there a chance that he returns to the WWE?
Wrestling
Will Chris Jericho ever return to the WWE and why did the AEW star leave?
Hunter Haas
IShowSpeed gets RKO'd by Randy Orton
Entertainment
IShowSpeed slams setup after Randy Orton RKOs him again in WWE 2K24
Jeremy Gan
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech