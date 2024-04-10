SportsWrestling

IShowSpeed vows revenge on Randy Orton after getting RKO’d at WrestleMania 40

Michael Gwilliam
randy orton and ishowspeed at wrestlemania 40WWE

YouTube icon IShowSpeed is already plotting his revenge against WWE superstar Randy Orton after getting hit with an RKO on the announce table at WrestleMania 40.

WrestleMania 40 is in the books, and while one story came to an end, another rivalry is beginning to brew between two unexpected combatants: YouTuber IShowSpeed and Randy Orton.

IShowSpeed made his WWE debut during Logan Paul’s US Title defense in a triple threat match against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.

Speed, who watched the bout in a giant Prime bottle costume, saved Logan from being pinned – only to feel the wrath of The Viper, who kicked the streamer and punished him with a vicious RKO.

Orton’s attack on IShowSpeed went ultra viral, amassing millions of views on social media. The Legend Killer even acknowledged how his onslaught spread across the internet by posting a meme of him kicking Speed along with the punny caption: “I’d like to wish IShowSpeed a speedy recovery.”

For his part, the streamer didn’t take the attack lying down and vowed that the next time they cross paths, he’d be ready.

“Wait ’til I see you again bro, on God,” Speed commented on Orton’s Instagram post.

It’s not clear yet if the WWE has more plans for Speed or if he’ll return in a bigger role, but it seems like the streamer has unfinished business with Orton either way.

The RKO Speed received was enough to make the YouTuber seek medical attention. He revealed in a post on X that he would be in the hospital for a day after his head started hurting badly.

Speed’s interference in the match ended up paying dividends though, as it helped Logan Paul retain his title. The next day, Speed even officially joined The Maverick and KSI as part of the Prime Squad.

Related Topics

ishowspeedWWE

About The Author

Michael Gwilliam

Michael Gwilliam is a senior writer at Dexerto based in Ontario, Canada. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

keep reading
Assessing potential feuds for new WWE Universal Champion, Cody Rhodes.
Wrestling
Cody Rhodes’ next fight: A surprising WWE veteran set for return
Hunter Haas
The WWE Draft returns at the end of April as the company confirms start dates for RAW and Smackdown
Wrestling
When is the WWE Draft? RAW and Smackdown dates confirmed
Hunter Haas
Logan Paul claims that wrestling in the WWE is more challenging than boxing Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Boxing
Logan Paul claims WWE is more difficult than boxing Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Hunter Haas
logan-paul-ksi-welcome-ishowspeed-prime-hydration
YouTube
Logan Paul & KSI welcome IShowSpeed into Prime Hydration family
Virginia Glaze

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.