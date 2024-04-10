IShowSpeed vows revenge on Randy Orton after getting RKO’d at WrestleMania 40

YouTube icon IShowSpeed is already plotting his revenge against WWE superstar Randy Orton after getting hit with an RKO on the announce table at WrestleMania 40.

WrestleMania 40 is in the books, and while one story came to an end, another rivalry is beginning to brew between two unexpected combatants: YouTuber IShowSpeed and Randy Orton.

IShowSpeed made his WWE debut during Logan Paul’s US Title defense in a triple threat match against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.

Speed, who watched the bout in a giant Prime bottle costume, saved Logan from being pinned – only to feel the wrath of The Viper, who kicked the streamer and punished him with a vicious RKO.

Orton’s attack on IShowSpeed went ultra viral, amassing millions of views on social media. The Legend Killer even acknowledged how his onslaught spread across the internet by posting a meme of him kicking Speed along with the punny caption: “I’d like to wish IShowSpeed a speedy recovery.”

For his part, the streamer didn’t take the attack lying down and vowed that the next time they cross paths, he’d be ready.

“Wait ’til I see you again bro, on God,” Speed commented on Orton’s Instagram post.

It’s not clear yet if the WWE has more plans for Speed or if he’ll return in a bigger role, but it seems like the streamer has unfinished business with Orton either way.

The RKO Speed received was enough to make the YouTuber seek medical attention. He revealed in a post on X that he would be in the hospital for a day after his head started hurting badly.

Speed’s interference in the match ended up paying dividends though, as it helped Logan Paul retain his title. The next day, Speed even officially joined The Maverick and KSI as part of the Prime Squad.