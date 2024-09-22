WoW players praise “godsend” new activity that changed the game for solo players

As with any new expansion cycle in the World of Warcraft, there’s a ton of new stuff for players to jump into and explore. One of The War Within’s biggest new offerings has now drawn significant praise for how it has transformed the game for solo players.

In a post on Reddit, one player shared their thoughts on the new Delves activity, praising them as a “godsend” for players who prefer to run activities solo.

Article continues after ad

The first few weeks saw the developer navigate some major issues within Delves, as misguided scaling saw some players get hit far harder than their counterparts in groups. Additionally, a bug that sometimes caused player companion Brann to gain immense power removed the challenge entirely for others.

Since that uncertain opening salvo, Blizzard appears to have steadied the ship and the community appears to be fairly united in their praise for Delves.

“The most magical part for me is, the simple fact that I can literally take my hands off the keyboard, at any time between fights, and walk away, and there’s no problem. I almost want to cry. It is just so freeing,” one said.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I can stop and tweak a Weak Aura or re-read a talent tooltip, and I’m not wasting anyone’s time. It’s like actually playing a game instead of a stress test. Not to mention, I can explore or study the scenery if I want! I didn’t know what I was missing until I felt it in delves.”

Blizzard Entertainment

In a game with timers, DPS checks and rushing abound, it’s tough to argue that Delves haven’t delivered something markedly different. Equally, they are very worthwhile to pursue from a practical perspective, rewarding some of the best gear in the game.

Article continues after ad

“For the first time in I don’t know how many years, I can steadily and predictably obtain normal raid-level gear with some additional heroic level pieces by doing higher tier solo content. Content I can do at my own pace. I can die, try again, die, try again, mess up, try again and keep at it without wasting anyone else’s time but my own – and it feels great,” another added.

Article continues after ad

With 14 tiers of difficulty to pursue, there should be plenty to keep even the better players going for the time being. There has been nothing in the way of confirmation from the developer on the next steps for Delves, but it is set to remain a relevant pursuit throughout The War Within.