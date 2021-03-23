Burning Crusade beta: WoW Classic client leak seemingly confirms release date - Dexerto

The World of Warcraft Burning Crusade Classic beta is expected to start this week after early testers shared screenshots of the client on Battle.net, with more players set to receive invites in the coming weeks.

World of Warcraft Classic players have waited a long time for The Burning Crusade Classic beta to begin. It’s the next major expansion to World of Warcraft Classic, and for many people, it’s the holy grail of World of Warcraft content.

The beta was supposed to start in mid-February, according to leakers, although it didn’t eventuate. However, it seems like the wait is finally over. There’s a good reason to believe it’s happening this week.

The World of Warcraft Burning Crusade Classic beta client has officially appeared on the Battle.net launcher. It’s only available to early testers, and the servers aren’t playable yet. But the fact it’s there at all means the beta will launch anytime now.

You can see the Burning Crusade Classic Beta client in the drop-down list on the left-hand side in the screenshots. Early testers have even been able to download and install it in advance.

They’ve even been able to load the client, and although they can’t log in because the servers aren’t active, the log-in screen is up. It shows the iconic dark portal veteran players know all too well.

But that’s not all. They went a step further and took a screenshot of the all-new Ray Traced Shadows option in the system menu, which is expected to make the game look much nicer.

It’s still all speculation at this point, and there has been no official confirmation the beta is happening this week.

However, the signs are there, and the time is right. But perhaps more importantly, the hype is real.