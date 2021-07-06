WoW Shadowlands: Chains of Domination has left fans divided

With World of Warcraft’s highly anticipated WoW Shadowlands: Chains of Domination expansion finally available worldwide, the Patch 9.1 update has left players divided.

It’s no secret that the most recent chapter in the World of Warcraft story, WoW Shadowlands, has been a hit for players everywhere. With Blizzard admitting that the title had the highest amount of pre-sales of any WoW game, it has shattered records in style.

Therefore, when Chains of Domination was finally released for public consumption, players everywhere were flocking to new zones such as Korthia and Tazavesh to uncover their ominous secrets.

For many, the new expansion has come at the right time, breathing new life into a title in danger of growing stale. For others, however, it’s not enough to sate their WoW desires.

Advertisement

WoW Chains of Domination splits fans

As the community descends into the Maw once more, players have been left either loving the new update or feeling totally underwhelmed. To express their concerns, fans have taken to Blizzard’s official forum, with an entire thread dedicated to “what do you actually dislike about 9.1.”

One of players main issues is Korthia, the Maw’s City of Secrets. Its dusty streets and dreary plains have left a lot of players out in the cold, with one fan even calling the Maw “horrible.”

Read More: WoW Shadowlands players slam Chains of Domination update over major lag

“I’m pretty disappointed by Korthia,” confesses one player. “It’s just not a fun or interesting zone and I’m already tired of dealing with the weird treasure bulls**t, so I’m left wondering what there will be to do for the next eight months besides for this raid.”

Advertisement

Another calls the zone “a bit small,” questioning whether or not it was actually designed to allow people to mount in it. Their feelings echo thousands of players, who simply have found the update to be too small and, therefore, lackluster.

Others, however, are rallying behind the new update. One fan writes that “Shadowlands is the best WoW expansion I’ve ever played,” anticipating that Chains of Domination will enhance their already positive experience.

Can’t wait! Shadowlands is the best WoW expansion I’ve ever played, and 9.1 will be super good I think 🙂 — DaDa_Huang (@tata810402) June 29, 2021

Another took aim at haters, writing “CRY MORE. I am going to have a lot of fun playing this.”

CRY MORE i am gonna have lota of fun playing this, enjoy being mad ❤❤ — dennis (@bigdogdns) June 29, 2021

At the end of the day, it’s all down to personal preference. However, with a lot of players choosing to hang up their armor and try out other titles like Final Fantasy, Blizzard may need to weigh up their next steps.