 Shadowlands is already smashing WoW records, and it's not even out yet - Dexerto
Logo
World of Warcraft

Shadowlands is already smashing WoW records, and it’s not even out yet

Published: 9/Nov/2020 1:54

by Isaac McIntyre
Sylvanas approaches The Lich King to open the Shadowlands.
Activision Blizzard

Share

shadowlands

Shadowlands is on-track to be the biggest World of Warcraft release to date, with the juggernaut MMORPG already breaking 16-year-old franchise records ahead of the eighth expansion’s expected release date in late November.

The next WoW release, Shadowlands, has had more pre-sales than any other expansion in the title’s history, Activision Blizzard confirmed in their latest quarterly earnings report.

Activision Blizzard’s chief executive, Bobby Kotick, confirmed Shadowlands has already bowled over at least one franchise record on Nov. 2. He said, “Pre-sales for the upcoming Shadowlands expansion are the highest we’ve seen of any release.”

“We’ve seen unprecedented engagement trends since the [World of Warcraft] subscriber base doubled following the launch of Classic last year,” Blizzard’s CEO added.

Kotick also revealed World of Warcraft is well on track to make “over $1 billion” in the next annual year. The MMORPG rakes in more than $300m each quarter, bumping shoulders with gaming giants Call of Duty, and mobile cult-classic Candy Crush.

World of Warcraft artwork showing to characters doing battle in a forest.
Blizzard
World of Warcraft is steadily raking in over $1 billion every year, Activision Blizzard has reported.

World of Warcraft has had a bumpy ride in the ’10s. Mists of Pandaria (2012) drove plenty away from the game, and follow-up Warlords of Draenor (2014) couldn’t do much to stem the tide of veteran fans turning their backs on the series.

Legion, released in 2016, had issues, but overall it did what people wanted World of Warcraft expansions to do; delivered a great story, solid endgame content, and was pretty fun.

The franchise was rattled slightly by the mixed reception for Battle for Azeroth, but with the release of WoW Classic in mid-2019, the legacy MMORPG seemed to find its feet. The player base flourished again, and it appears to have ‘saved’ the series.

“Franchise engagement is at the highest level for this stage ahead of an expansion in around a decade,” Activision’s COO Daniel Alegre revealed in the same Q3 call.

WoW Shadowlands castle
Blizzard
A record number of World of Warcraft fans are set to storm the Shadowlands in late November.

The numbers are all up across the board too. According to WoW stat tracking websites, the MMORPG boasts around 105m subscribers, 4.99 million of which are playing daily.

All of this points in one direction; the Shadowlands release on Nov. 23, will be one of the biggest in World of Warcraft history. New and returning players are already gearing up to get in-game ⁠—  it’s going to be a big one!

Ahead of Shadowlands, World of Warcraft is celebrating its 16th birthday by bringing back Lord Kazzak, Azuregos, and more. The title’s next expansion, its eighth since release, will be available from Monday, Nov. 23.

Overwatch

Tricky Overwatch Volskaya sniper spots enemies will never see coming

Published: 9/Nov/2020 0:59

by Bill Cooney
Widow Volskaya spots
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

Widowmaker

Volskaya might be one of the original Overwatch maps, but there are still a few spots that will catch enemies off guard if you have the sniping skills to make them work.

As far as Overwatch levels go, Volskaya might be one of the least-hated control point maps, and yes, we mean that as a compliment.

Over the years players have discovered and created all kinds of strategies and spots on the map to make attacking or defending both points even easier, including a number of sneaky sniper spots.

Some neat angles in Volskaya. from Overwatch

Of course, listing every single spot you can post up as Widow or Ashe would take forever, and we don’t have that kind of time. So instead, we’ll focus on the ones shown in the convenient clip above.

First up we have a very nice perch just outside of the first spawn, on a ledge of the tall red building off to the right as you head towards the point. Getting up there is pretty simple, all you have to do is grapple up and balance on the edge, which gives you a commanding view of the high ground around A.

If you’ve ever gone up against a Torbjorn or Bastion who just won’t be dislodged from this spot, then the value of this angle should be apparent almost immediately. Ashe could also potentially make her way up here, though it would involve much more trial and error than Widow.

Blizzard Entertainment
Widow’s grapple gives her more mobility than most heroes, but she’s not the only one who can reach these points.

On the defensive side of things, you’re actually able to walk up the angled parts of the platform around point B, which lets you look right down the main avenue of attack.

There’s also another angle just across from it, providing an even wider view, though again, Ashe and other heroes would have a harder time getting there than Widow.

Finally, the last spot can potentially be used for both offense and defense, though only the latter is shown in the clip. If you go to the angled indent on the wall just after Point A, you can grapple up and have a free shot at the attacking spawn.

Like we mentioned this is nowhere near an end-all, be-all guide to the best Widowmaker spots, but it’s a good start if you want to add some swagger to your sniping.