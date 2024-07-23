How to watch Diablo 4 Season 5 livestream

Developers have scheduled Diablo 4’s next Season 5 livestream for early August; the broadcast will provide an overview of all post-PTR changes.

Diablo 4 Season 5: Return to Hell is right around the corner, being that it’s scheduled to arrive on Tuesday, August 6.

The next seasonal update will unleash a new endgame mode, Infernal Hordes, another batch of Uniques and Legendary Aspects, and numerous gameplay changes for all five character classes.

Blizzard hosted a PTR in late June to gather user feedback about the forthcoming update, and early Season 5 patch notes indicate the development team took much of that feedback to heart. Players can expect to receive even more details during the season’s livestream.

Blizzard Entertainment

Global Community Development Director Adam Fletcher has said the plan is for the Season 5 broadcast to go live on Thursday, August 1.

Fletcher didn’t share a specific time, but Blizzard typically starts its Diablo 4 streams at 11:00 AM PT / 2:00 PM EST.

Those interested in watching the stream live can do so via Diablo 4’s official Twitch and YouTube channels.

What to expect from the Season 5 livestream

According to Adam Fletcher, Community Manager Marcus Kretz will host the August 1 broadcast, covering every post-PTR change Blizzard developers have planned for Diablo 4 Season 5.

The stream may also answer some lingering questions about the all-new Infernal Hordes mode, the many item reworks, and more.

Notably, Season 5 will constitute a shorter season than normal, ending on October 8 to make way for the simultaneous launches of Season 6 and the eagerly-anticipated Vessel of Hatred expansion. Very little is known about what Season 6 will entail.

For more on Diablo 4’s future content releases, check out details on the new Spiritborn class and read up on everything we know about Vessel of Hatred.