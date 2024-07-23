How to watch Diablo 4 Season 5 livestream

How to watch Diablo 4 Season 5 livestreamBlizzard Entertainment
Developers have scheduled Diablo 4’s next Season 5 livestream for early August; the broadcast will provide an overview of all post-PTR changes.
Diablo 4 Season 5: Return to Hell is right around the corner, being that it’s scheduled to arrive on Tuesday, August 6.
The next seasonal update will unleash a new endgame mode, Infernal Hordes, another batch of Uniques and Legendary Aspects, and numerous gameplay changes for all five character classes.
Blizzard hosted a PTR in late June to gather user feedback about the forthcoming update, and early Season 5 patch notes indicate the development team took much of that feedback to heart. Players can expect to receive even more details during the season’s livestream.
Diablo 4 Season 5 livestream date
Global Community Development Director Adam Fletcher has said the plan is for the Season 5 broadcast to go live on Thursday, August 1.
Fletcher didn’t share a specific time, but Blizzard typically starts its Diablo 4 streams at 11:00 AM PT / 2:00 PM EST.
Those interested in watching the stream live can do so via Diablo 4’s official Twitch and YouTube channels.
What to expect from the Season 5 livestream
According to Adam Fletcher, Community Manager Marcus Kretz will host the August 1 broadcast, covering every post-PTR change Blizzard developers have planned for Diablo 4 Season 5.
The stream may also answer some lingering questions about the all-new Infernal Hordes mode, the many item reworks, and more.
Notably, Season 5 will constitute a shorter season than normal, ending on October 8 to make way for the simultaneous launches of Season 6 and the eagerly-anticipated Vessel of Hatred expansion. Very little is known about what Season 6 will entail.
