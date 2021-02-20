Logo
Jeff Kaplan confirms Overwatch 2 won’t have 2CP maps in Competitive

Published: 20/Feb/2021 1:03 Updated: 20/Feb/2021 1:35

by Bill Cooney
Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan has confirmed that 2CP or the Assault game mode will be a thing of the past when it comes to Overwatch 2 Competitive gameplay. It might not even be in Quick Play.

BlizzConline 2021 brought us new Overwatch 2 maps, some new hero looks, and a ton of info on the upcoming sequel, along with a hint from Jeff that could be the best news players have heard in months.

Assault, or 2CP maps, are where players must capture two control points in a row to complete the round, and they’re basically universally disliked by the playerbase. Maps like Paris and Horizon might look cool, but let’s just say there’s a reason both were removed from Competitive play in the past.

During the behind-the-scenes look at Overwatch 2, Kaplan let slip that the dev team was “in the mindset that maybe 2cp doesn’t exist in Overwatch 2.”

“We’re still exploring new game modes, we’re also re-evaluating older game modes that people are more critical of, we’re in the minset of maybe 2CP doesn’t exist in Overwatch 2,” Jeff let slip during BlizzCon’s first day. “Maybe there’s a cool new game mode that replaces it.”

This would be huge news for Competitive players, possibly being one of the biggest changes to competitive play we’ve heard about coming in the new game, and it was apparently confirmed by Kaplan on the Overwatch creator Discord, according to esports insider Rod ‘Slasher’ Breslau.

Kaplan clarified what he meant by his statement on stream and in Discord. The game’s existing 2CP maps will be available “somewhere” in Overwatch 2, but no new 2CP maps will be made.

“2CP [Overwatch 1] maps will still be available ‘somewhere’ in Overwatch 2, probably in Arcade somewhere, definitely in custom games, but 2CP will not be in comp, and possibly not in quick play,” he said.

“We will be making a whole new roster of maps for Overwatch 2 PVP, and none will be 2CP.”

Now, it’s just a waiting game for Overwatch 2’s release, and this news makes it all the more sweeter.

100T’s Tommey shares “broken” M16 Warzone loadout taking over Verdansk

Published: 20/Feb/2021 0:33

by Tanner Pierce
Instagram, @tommeyjt/Activision

The Black Ops Cold War’s M16 is one of the most popular weapons within Warzone right now and 100Thieves’ Tommey has now shown off a self-described “broken” M16 class that he’s been using lately after numerous requests from fans.

While the Mac-10, the DMR and others are known for being some of the best Black Ops Cold War guns to use in Warzone, many are flocking to the M16 lately and it’s easy to see why. With its fast fire-rate and controllable recoil, it’s easily a formidable ranged weapon, especially if you equip the right attachments.

Lately, a couple loadouts of the weapon have been floating around the community and now, one has now been revealed by 100Thieves member Thomas “Tommey” Trewren by popular demand.

Tommey’s “broken” M16 class

Activision
Tommey called the M16 loadout that he revealed “broken”.
  • Muzzle: Agency Silencer
  • Barrel: 15.9″ Strike Team
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip
  • Ammunition: Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag

In a brand-new video, Tommey shows off what he describes as a “broken” M16 class, with the video title stating that it will “change Warzone” because of how good it is. The streamer says that viewers have been begging him to show off the class after using it for a little, prompting him to oblige.

The M16, as expected, uses the Agency Silencer, which has pretty much become a standard for BOCW weapons due to its similarity to the Monolithic Suppressor on Modern Warfare guns, making it quieter and giving it a longer damage range.

The M16 also comes equipped with the 15.9″ Strike Team barrel, which Tommey says is the best one to go with right now. He brings up the fact that some attachments have secret changes that aren’t mentioned in the stat boxes for whatever reason, making the Strike Team (and, most notably, the Bruiser Grip) the best to go with.

The M16 also uses a standard 3x scope, the Bruiser Grip (more prominently citing the hidden changes the attachment provides), and the Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag.

Like a lot of other loadouts right now, the Mac-10 is being run as the secondary with the Agency Suppressor, 5.9″ Task Force, Field Agent Grip, Salvo Fast Mag and SAS Combat Stock. For the rest of the class, Tommey used Double Time, Overkill and Amped, alongside a Semtex and Heartbeat Sensor, all of which are pretty standard amongst competitive Warzone loadouts right now.

All in all, it’s pretty easy to see why this M16 in particular is so good. All of the attachments, combined with the base strengths of the weapon, will more than likely help push the weapon into Warzone’s meta even further.