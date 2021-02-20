Jeff Kaplan confirms Overwatch 2 won’t have 2CP maps in Competitive

Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan has confirmed that 2CP or the Assault game mode will be a thing of the past when it comes to Overwatch 2 Competitive gameplay. It might not even be in Quick Play.

BlizzConline 2021 brought us new Overwatch 2 maps, some new hero looks, and a ton of info on the upcoming sequel, along with a hint from Jeff that could be the best news players have heard in months.

Assault, or 2CP maps, are where players must capture two control points in a row to complete the round, and they’re basically universally disliked by the playerbase. Maps like Paris and Horizon might look cool, but let’s just say there’s a reason both were removed from Competitive play in the past.

Kaplan: "We're of the mindset that maybe 2cp doesn't exist in Overwatch 2." #BlizzConline pic.twitter.com/B5Tw8DT8L2 — Overbuff (@Overbuff) February 20, 2021

During the behind-the-scenes look at Overwatch 2, Kaplan let slip that the dev team was “in the mindset that maybe 2cp doesn’t exist in Overwatch 2.”

“We’re still exploring new game modes, we’re also re-evaluating older game modes that people are more critical of, we’re in the minset of maybe 2CP doesn’t exist in Overwatch 2,” Jeff let slip during BlizzCon’s first day. “Maybe there’s a cool new game mode that replaces it.”

Read More: New Overwatch 2 New York and Rome maps revealed at BlizzConline

This would be huge news for Competitive players, possibly being one of the biggest changes to competitive play we’ve heard about coming in the new game, and it was apparently confirmed by Kaplan on the Overwatch creator Discord, according to esports insider Rod ‘Slasher’ Breslau.

CONFIRMED: according to Jeff Kaplan 2CP will NOT BE AVAILABLE IN OVERWATCH 2 COMPETITIVE PLAY! in 2016 I organized The OW pro discord to send 21 eggplants to Jeff's office representing 1 Hero Limit and removing 2CP entirely. five years later, the eggplant dream is complete🍆 pic.twitter.com/2cZtBKn6VP — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) February 20, 2021

Kaplan clarified what he meant by his statement on stream and in Discord. The game’s existing 2CP maps will be available “somewhere” in Overwatch 2, but no new 2CP maps will be made.

Read More: Creepy Disney style Zenyatta skin would be perfect for Overwatch

“2CP [Overwatch 1] maps will still be available ‘somewhere’ in Overwatch 2, probably in Arcade somewhere, definitely in custom games, but 2CP will not be in comp, and possibly not in quick play,” he said.

“We will be making a whole new roster of maps for Overwatch 2 PVP, and none will be 2CP.”

Now, it’s just a waiting game for Overwatch 2’s release, and this news makes it all the more sweeter.