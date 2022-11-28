How to unlock WoW Dragonflight Dragonriding & how to fly

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: david.purcell@dexerto.com.

Dragonriding abilities can provide the boost you are looking for.

WoW Dragonflight’s Dragonriding feature is one of the most exciting changes in the expansion. Here, we’ll show you how to unlock Dragonriding and how to fly once you’ve got it.

Blizzard released the latest WoW expansion on November 28, rolling it out at different times across the world.

A number of major changes were revealed in the patch notes, including a new race and class, but the new way to move around the map – called Dragonriding – is what most players are interested in.

As seen in trailers, dragons can carry you from A to B in Dragonflight. So, now you need to know how to use it!

How to unlock WoW Dragonriding in Dragonflight

To unlock Dragonriding in WoW Dragonflight, players need to complete an introductory questline in the first 30 minutes of the story.

This will unlock both Dragonriding – allowing you to fly – as well as your first Dragon Isles Drake.

While Dragonriding, you can collect these Drakes as well as Dragonriding glyphs. Here’s a location guide to find all 48 of those.

How to fly in WoW Dragonflight

Blizzard Entertainment It’s time to ride a dragon in WoW Dragonflight – using the new Dragonriding feature.

Once you have unlocked Dragonriding, you are able to fly across the Dragon Isles map.

To do so, follow these steps:

Load up WoW Dragonflight. Unlock the Dragonriding feature in the introductory quest line. Hit the space bar to take off. Control the direction and height in which you would like to fly. Find a location and land!

If you’re looking to unlock WoW Dragonriding abilities, here’s our guide with the best ones you can get.

How to use WoW Dragonriding with other players

If you’re not satisfied riding alone, you can always add passengers to your dragon ride. This can be done by going to a Rostrum of Transformation and speaking to Lithragosa. After interacting with them, hit Enable Passengers to ride with other players.

For more WoW Dragonflight guides and news, check out our page here – and stick with Dexerto for additional content for the latest expansion.