How to unlock WoW Dragonflight Dragonriding & how to fly

WoW Dragonflight’s Dragonriding feature is one of the most exciting changes in the expansion. Here, we’ll show you how to unlock Dragonriding and how to fly once you’ve got it.
Blizzard released the latest WoW expansion on November 28, rolling it out at different times across the world.
A number of major changes were revealed in the patch notes, including a new race and class, but the new way to move around the map – called Dragonriding – is what most players are interested in.
As seen in trailers, dragons can carry you from A to B in Dragonflight. So, now you need to know how to use it!
How to unlock WoW Dragonriding in Dragonflight
To unlock Dragonriding in WoW Dragonflight, players need to complete an introductory questline in the first 30 minutes of the story.
This will unlock both Dragonriding – allowing you to fly – as well as your first Dragon Isles Drake.
While Dragonriding, you can collect these Drakes as well as Dragonriding glyphs. Here’s a location guide to find all 48 of those.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
How to fly in WoW Dragonflight
Once you have unlocked Dragonriding, you are able to fly across the Dragon Isles map.
To do so, follow these steps:
- Load up WoW Dragonflight.
- Unlock the Dragonriding feature in the introductory quest line.
- Hit the space bar to take off.
- Control the direction and height in which you would like to fly.
- Find a location and land!
If you’re looking to unlock WoW Dragonriding abilities, here’s our guide with the best ones you can get.
How to use WoW Dragonriding with other players
If you’re not satisfied riding alone, you can always add passengers to your dragon ride. This can be done by going to a Rostrum of Transformation and speaking to Lithragosa. After interacting with them, hit Enable Passengers to ride with other players.
For more WoW Dragonflight guides and news, check out our page here – and stick with Dexerto for additional content for the latest expansion.