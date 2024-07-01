How to get the Air-wheeler A9 mount in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail expansion has introduced a wealth of new content into the game, including the fanciful Air-wheeler A9 mount. Here’s how to get it for yourself.

Final Fantasy XIV has just released its newest expansion; Dawntrail. The major update brings six new zones, a new main scenario questline, new jobs, and new dungeons to experience, all of which can take players hours upon hours to complete. Not to mention that each of the new zones are hugely expansive, requiring you to traverse several hundred yalms.

Fortunately, that’s where mounts come into Final Fantasy XIV, and Dawntrail has just released a brand new one that you can add to your stable. Here’s how to grab the Air-wheeler A9 mount in FFXIV.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail: how to get the Air-wheeler A9 mount

The Air-wheeler A9 mount can be purchased from the Air-wheeler dealer in Solution Nine for 7,500,000 Gil.

Square Enix You can find the Air-wheeler Dealer in Solution Nine.

Grabbing the Air-wheeler A9 mount comes down to two main factors. Whether you’ve progressed far enough into the story and whether you have pockets full of Gil. The Air-wheeler A9 mount only becomes available once you’ve unlocked the Solution Nine city hub in Dawntrail’s main story.

This city unlocks at the level 97-98 quest range, so if you’ve only just started you’ll have a ways to go.

On top of that, getting seven and a half million Gil is no easy feat, and can easily take up almost all of your savings if you play more casually. Fortunately, getting Gil at the start of an expansion can be pretty easy. There are plenty of ways to obtain rare materials that players haven’t discovered yet.

Gathering and crafting are one of the better methods of earning Gil right now and selling various items like Dyes on the Market Board can be a quick way of earning some money.