How to get every mount in WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria

How to get every mount in WoW Remix: Mists of PandariaBlizzard Entertainment
WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria is set to be one of the more exciting additions to the game in a long time. The new limited-time, Timerunning event allows players to return to an updated version of the expansion, with a host of new rewards to collect.
Mount collecting has always been a big part of World of Warcraft, and this take on Mists of Pandaria is any mount fanatic’s dream. The event features a host of new mounts to collect, as well as some from the main game that can be spectacularly difficult to farm.
All of the mounts available in WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria will be usable by characters in Retail WoW once they have been earned in Timerunning.
With all of that in mind, here is a full breakdown of the mounts on offer and how to earn them once the event starts on May 16.
WoW: Remix Mists of Pandaria full mount list
Bronze mounts
WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria features Bronze, a new currency that players can farm from most of the game’s activities. Completing dungeons/raids, looting mobs, opening chests and opening Bronze Caches as a reward for completing quests and achievements.
Bronze can then be spent with Hemet Nesingwary XVII at Infinite Bazaars, which feature in most of Pandaria’s major hubs. On sale, Nesingwary has a huge selection of new mounts and some particularly difficult to farm mounts from Retail.
New mounts
|Mount name
|Cost
|Cobalt Juggernaut
|4400
|Feathered Windsurfer String
|2200
|Fel Iron Juggernaut
|4400
|Golden Discus
|2200
|Mogu Hazeblazer
|2200
|Reins of the Amber Pterrordax
|4400
|Reins of the Black Riding Yak
|2200
|Reins of the Bloody Skyscreamer
|4400
|Reins of the Dashing Windsteed
|6600
|Reins of the Daystorm Windsteed
|6600
|Reins of the Forest Windsteed
|6600
|Reins of the Gilded Riding Crane
|2200
|Reins of the Guardian Quilen
|6600
|Reins of the Jade Pterrordax
|4400
|Reins of the Jungle Riding Crane
|2200
|Reins of the Kafa Yak
|2200
|Reins of the Little Red Riding Goat
|2200
|Reins of the Luxurious Riding Crane
|2200
|Reins of the Marble Quilen
|6600
|Reins of the Modest Expedition Yak
|2200
|Reins of the Night Pterrorwing
|4400
|Reins of the Pale Riding Crane
|2200
|Reins of the Palehide Mushan Beast
|2200
|Reins of the Purple Shado-Pan Riding Tiger
|4400
|Reins of the Riverwalker Mushan
|2200
|Reins of the Rose Riding Crane
|2200
|Reins of the Silver Riding Crane
|2200
|Reins of the Snowy Riding Goat
|2200
|Reins of the Tropical Riding Crane
|2200
|Sky Surfer
|2200
Returning Mounts
|Mount name
|Cost
|Level Requirement
|Clutch of Ji-Kun
|38500
|Level 35
|Kor’Kron Juggernaut
|38500
|Level 35
|Reins of the Astral Cloud Serpent
|18700
|Level 35
|Reins of the Cobalt Primordial Direhorn
|38500
|Level 17
|Reins of the Heavenly Onyx Cloud Serpent
|38500
|Level 35
|Reins of the Slate Primordial Direhorn
|18700
|Level 17
|Reins of the Thundering Cobalt Cloud Serpent
|38500
|Level 35
|Reins of the Thundering Onyx Cloud Serpent
|38500
|Level 35
|Reins of the Thundering Ruby Cloud Serpent
|50000
|Level 35
|Son of Galleon’s Saddle
|38500
|Level 32
|Spawn of Horridon
|38500
|Level 32
Achievement mounts
Two further mounts can be earned by completing achievements. The first is the Reins of the August Phoenix. To unlock it, players simply need to earn the Time Trial achievement, which requires reaching Level 20 with a Timerunning character.
The second mount is the Astral Emperor’s Serpent, which requires the completion of the Vale of Eternal Blossoms achievement. The requirements for this are to complete any two of the following:
- Golden Lotus
- Earn Exalted status with the Golden Lotus with a Timerunner.
- The August Celestials
- Earn Exalted status with the August Celestials with a Timerunner.
- Looking for Group: Vale of Eternal Blossoms
- Complete the following group activities in Vale of Eternal Blossoms.
- Mogu’shan Palace
- Scarlet Monastery
- Raid Finder: Terrace of Endless Spring
- Scarlet Halls
- Scholomance
- Complete the following group activities in Vale of Eternal Blossoms.
- Elusive Foes: Vale of Eternal Blossoms
- Defeat three of the rare enemies in the Vale of Eternal Blossoms.
- Major Nanners
- Kal’tik the Blight
- Urgolax
- Moldo One-Eye
- Sahn Tidehunter
- Kang the Soul Thief
- Ai-Ran the Shifting Cloud
- Yorik Sharpeye
- Defeat three of the rare enemies in the Vale of Eternal Blossoms.