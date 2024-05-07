How to get every mount in WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria

WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria is set to be one of the more exciting additions to the game in a long time. The new limited-time, Timerunning event allows players to return to an updated version of the expansion, with a host of new rewards to collect.

Mount collecting has always been a big part of World of Warcraft, and this take on Mists of Pandaria is any mount fanatic’s dream. The event features a host of new mounts to collect, as well as some from the main game that can be spectacularly difficult to farm.

All of the mounts available in WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria will be usable by characters in Retail WoW once they have been earned in Timerunning.

With all of that in mind, here is a full breakdown of the mounts on offer and how to earn them once the event starts on May 16.

WoW: Remix Mists of Pandaria full mount list

Bronze mounts

WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria features Bronze, a new currency that players can farm from most of the game’s activities. Completing dungeons/raids, looting mobs, opening chests and opening Bronze Caches as a reward for completing quests and achievements.

Bronze can then be spent with Hemet Nesingwary XVII at Infinite Bazaars, which feature in most of Pandaria’s major hubs. On sale, Nesingwary has a huge selection of new mounts and some particularly difficult to farm mounts from Retail.

New mounts

Mount name Cost Cobalt Juggernaut 4400 Feathered Windsurfer String 2200 Fel Iron Juggernaut 4400 Golden Discus 2200 Mogu Hazeblazer 2200 Reins of the Amber Pterrordax 4400 Reins of the Black Riding Yak 2200 Reins of the Bloody Skyscreamer 4400 Reins of the Dashing Windsteed 6600 Reins of the Daystorm Windsteed 6600 Reins of the Forest Windsteed 6600 Reins of the Gilded Riding Crane 2200 Reins of the Guardian Quilen 6600 Reins of the Jade Pterrordax 4400 Reins of the Jungle Riding Crane 2200 Reins of the Kafa Yak 2200 Reins of the Little Red Riding Goat 2200 Reins of the Luxurious Riding Crane 2200 Reins of the Marble Quilen 6600 Reins of the Modest Expedition Yak 2200 Reins of the Night Pterrorwing 4400 Reins of the Pale Riding Crane 2200 Reins of the Palehide Mushan Beast 2200 Reins of the Purple Shado-Pan Riding Tiger 4400 Reins of the Riverwalker Mushan 2200 Reins of the Rose Riding Crane 2200 Reins of the Silver Riding Crane 2200 Reins of the Snowy Riding Goat 2200 Reins of the Tropical Riding Crane 2200 Sky Surfer 2200

Returning Mounts

Mount name Cost Level Requirement Clutch of Ji-Kun 38500 Level 35 Kor’Kron Juggernaut 38500 Level 35 Reins of the Astral Cloud Serpent 18700 Level 35 Reins of the Cobalt Primordial Direhorn 38500 Level 17 Reins of the Heavenly Onyx Cloud Serpent 38500 Level 35 Reins of the Slate Primordial Direhorn 18700 Level 17 Reins of the Thundering Cobalt Cloud Serpent 38500 Level 35 Reins of the Thundering Onyx Cloud Serpent 38500 Level 35 Reins of the Thundering Ruby Cloud Serpent 50000 Level 35 Son of Galleon’s Saddle 38500 Level 32 Spawn of Horridon 38500 Level 32

Achievement mounts

Two further mounts can be earned by completing achievements. The first is the Reins of the August Phoenix. To unlock it, players simply need to earn the Time Trial achievement, which requires reaching Level 20 with a Timerunning character.

The second mount is the Astral Emperor’s Serpent, which requires the completion of the Vale of Eternal Blossoms achievement. The requirements for this are to complete any two of the following: