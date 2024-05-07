GamingWorld of Warcraft

How to get every mount in WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria

James Lynch
A huge battle in World of Warcraft Mists of PandariaBlizzard Entertainment

WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria is set to be one of the more exciting additions to the game in a long time. The new limited-time, Timerunning event allows players to return to an updated version of the expansion, with a host of new rewards to collect.

Mount collecting has always been a big part of World of Warcraft, and this take on Mists of Pandaria is any mount fanatic’s dream. The event features a host of new mounts to collect, as well as some from the main game that can be spectacularly difficult to farm.

All of the mounts available in WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria will be usable by characters in Retail WoW once they have been earned in Timerunning.

With all of that in mind, here is a full breakdown of the mounts on offer and how to earn them once the event starts on May 16.

WoW: Remix Mists of Pandaria full mount list

Bronze mounts

WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria features Bronze, a new currency that players can farm from most of the game’s activities. Completing dungeons/raids, looting mobs, opening chests and opening Bronze Caches as a reward for completing quests and achievements.

Bronze can then be spent with Hemet Nesingwary XVII at Infinite Bazaars, which feature in most of Pandaria’s major hubs. On sale, Nesingwary has a huge selection of new mounts and some particularly difficult to farm mounts from Retail.

New mounts

Mount nameCost
Cobalt Juggernaut4400
Feathered Windsurfer String2200
Fel Iron Juggernaut4400
Golden Discus2200
Mogu Hazeblazer2200
Reins of the Amber Pterrordax4400
Reins of the Black Riding Yak2200
Reins of the Bloody Skyscreamer4400
Reins of the Dashing Windsteed6600
Reins of the Daystorm Windsteed6600
Reins of the Forest Windsteed6600
Reins of the Gilded Riding Crane2200
Reins of the Guardian Quilen6600
Reins of the Jade Pterrordax4400
Reins of the Jungle Riding Crane2200
Reins of the Kafa Yak2200
Reins of the Little Red Riding Goat2200
Reins of the Luxurious Riding Crane2200
Reins of the Marble Quilen6600
Reins of the Modest Expedition Yak2200
Reins of the Night Pterrorwing4400
Reins of the Pale Riding Crane2200
Reins of the Palehide Mushan Beast2200
Reins of the Purple Shado-Pan Riding Tiger4400
Reins of the Riverwalker Mushan2200
Reins of the Rose Riding Crane2200
Reins of the Silver Riding Crane2200
Reins of the Snowy Riding Goat2200
Reins of the Tropical Riding Crane2200
Sky Surfer2200

Returning Mounts

Mount nameCostLevel Requirement
Clutch of Ji-Kun38500Level 35
Kor’Kron Juggernaut38500Level 35
Reins of the Astral Cloud Serpent18700Level 35
Reins of the Cobalt Primordial Direhorn38500Level 17
Reins of the Heavenly Onyx Cloud Serpent38500Level 35
Reins of the Slate Primordial Direhorn18700Level 17
Reins of the Thundering Cobalt Cloud Serpent38500Level 35
Reins of the Thundering Onyx Cloud Serpent38500Level 35
Reins of the Thundering Ruby Cloud Serpent50000Level 35
Son of Galleon’s Saddle38500Level 32
Spawn of Horridon38500Level 32

Achievement mounts

A Draenei on an armored charger in Mists of Pandaria

Two further mounts can be earned by completing achievements. The first is the Reins of the August Phoenix. To unlock it, players simply need to earn the Time Trial achievement, which requires reaching Level 20 with a Timerunning character.

The second mount is the Astral Emperor’s Serpent, which requires the completion of the Vale of Eternal Blossoms achievement. The requirements for this are to complete any two of the following:

  • Golden Lotus
    • Earn Exalted status with the Golden Lotus with a Timerunner.
  • The August Celestials
    • Earn Exalted status with the August Celestials with a Timerunner.
  • Looking for Group: Vale of Eternal Blossoms
    • Complete the following group activities in Vale of Eternal Blossoms.
      • Mogu’shan Palace
      • Scarlet Monastery
      • Raid Finder: Terrace of Endless Spring
      • Scarlet Halls
      • Scholomance
  • Elusive Foes: Vale of Eternal Blossoms
    • Defeat three of the rare enemies in the Vale of Eternal Blossoms.
      • Major Nanners
      • Kal’tik the Blight
      • Urgolax
      • Moldo One-Eye
      • Sahn Tidehunter
      • Kang the Soul Thief
      • Ai-Ran the Shifting Cloud
      • Yorik Sharpeye

