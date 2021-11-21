Asmongold slams Blizzard’s “greed” over new World of Warcraft microtransactions

Twitch star Asmongold called out World of Warcraft for their new armor set, calling it a “f**king reskin.” He also said that Blizzard’s decision to add new microtransactions to the shop showed the company’s “greed.”

Asmongold has never been one to hold back his feelings about WoW’s developer, Blizzard Entertainment.

He recently criticized CEO Bobby Kotick after an employee walkout following claims he was allegedly aware of sexual misconduct within the company.

Now, the Twitch MMO star has taken a shot at the game for it new gear set, as well as the addition of new microtransactions.

Asmongold on Blizzard’s “greed”

The streamer explained his position on why he believes microtransactions are bad for the game and the player base.

Taking a look at his previous comments on the situation, and looking at new items in the game’s store, he said: “So, the reason why it’s bad is that the sets in the game will end up not looking as good as the sets that are put in the store. And I think that you can make an argument that, ‘I like this set (Eternity’s End) over this set (purchasable transmog).’

“But you know what you can’t make an argument for? That this set was not more well designed, and this set was not more unique, and that this set did not have more effort put into it.”

Asmon went on to “prove” his point by noting that there are 3D unique assets used for the purchasable Celestial Observer’s Ensemble in the WoW shop, features that are missing from the new patch 9.2 gear set.

He carried on about his crusade against microtransactions in WoW, saying: “The thing is, if people want to buy this stuff nowadays, I don’t care. It doesn’t matter anymore. There are so many problems with the game, who gives a f**k man… I’ve pretty much lost this battle with the player base.

“I’ve tried for years to convince the player base that these things are bad for the game, they refuse to listen to me. And now we get things like this and people will still come up with excuses for it.”

He capped off his thoughts by comparing Blizzard’s WoW and Amazon’s New World, noting: “Think about whenever you’re comparing the greed of Blizzard versus Amazon, and Amazon comes out ahead.”