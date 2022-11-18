Asmongold shocks viewers with insane WoW GeoGuessr knowledge

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at lawrence.scotti@dexerto.com

Twitch star Asmongold shocked his viewers when played the new WoW GeoGuessr game during a recent broadcast, nailing nearly every single round with ridiculous precision.

GeoGuessr has become a massively popular game in 2022 thanks to a rapidly growing audience on Twitch and YouTube.

The game flashes players an image of a random location on Earth, and players must guess the exact location to rack up points. The close you are to the exact location, the higher the points you’ll be rewarded.

The game formula become so popular that dedicated World of Warcraft players made their own version of the game where WoW fans could play GeoGuessr inside the digital world of Azeroth. The game picked up steam quickly, leading to Asmongold playing a round on a recent broadcast.

Asmongold aces new WoW GeoGuessr game

The 31-year-old streamer was live on November 17 when he booted up a round of the new guessing game.

Asmon has played the popular MMORPG for 15 years now and was incredibly close on nearly every single guess throughout the five rounds.

He was so close on some guesses that he was just a few meters away from perfectly locating each spot in the Eastern Kingdoms, Jade Forrest, and many more.

It’s no surprise that Asmongold stunned his viewers with his immense knowledge of WoW’s digital landscape, as he’s become the biggest broadcaster of the game on all of Twitch over the last few years.

Finally, all that WoW expertise is paying off for something.