Asmongold shuts down viral video showing him “outside”

Twitch star Asmongold shut down viewers who believed he appeared in a scary viral video that showed him outdoors at night.

Creepy security cam footage often goes viral on the internet for catching unique and bizarre animals that only come out at night.

While the blurry footage is often edited and not real, occasionally, the nocturnal beasts can look like actual people who’ve been deformed in some way.

Now, Twitch streamer Asmongold has gone viral for reacting to security cam footage that viewers believed looked like him.

Asmongold denies being monster from hilarious viral video

The 31-year-old streamer shared a message to tons of fans who were tagging him in a bizarre viral video.

In the clip, a glowing white slender monster with long hair can be seen walking around a snowy driveway in the middle of the night, set to the melodic tune of Rich The Kid’s ‘Plug Walk.’

Asmon denied it was him in the video and said, “This is not me. Please stop tagging me in this.”

Asmongold, known as the “King of the Neckbeards,” isn’t exactly fond of the outdoors, making it difficult to believe this was actual footage of him.

One of his followers responded to the clip with potential evidence it was in fact him, sharing a gif of the streamer walking in the same hunchback way the monster was in the black and white video.

Another follower replied that the two clips had the “same energy.”

Although Asmongold is denying the nocturnal monster was him, some of his fans aren’t buying it.