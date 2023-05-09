Valorant pro player SicK arrested a second time for criminal trespassing

Valorant pro player for Sentinels Hunter “SicK” Mims has been arrested for the second time this year as a result of criminal trespassing.

Sentinels player SicK has been arrested for the second time this year just three months after being let out of jail following the previous incident. As first reported by Valorant journalist George Geddes, SicK had been arrested again on May 8.

According to the Collin County judicial records, SicK was arrested for Class B Criminal Trespassing, much the same as his first arrest.

SicK was initially arrested on March 4 following an altercation at a car dealership and was charged with criminal trespassing. His bond, set at $5,000, was posted by esports organization Sentinels who also paid for his sister to fly into Dallas to help with his release, according to Dot Esports.