Valorant pro player SicK arrested a second time for criminal trespassing

Jeremy Gan ❘ Published: 2023-05-09T06:51:04 ❘ Updated: 2023-05-09T06:51:14
Valorant pro player for Sentinels Hunter “SicK” Mims has been arrested for the second time this year as a result of criminal trespassing.
Sentinels player SicK has been arrested for the second time this year just three months after being let out of jail following the previous incident. As first reported by Valorant journalist George Geddes, SicK had been arrested again on May 8.
According to the
Collin County judicial records, SicK was arrested for Class B Criminal Trespassing, much the same as his first arrest.
SicK was initially arrested on March 4 following an altercation at a car dealership and was charged with criminal trespassing. His bond, set at $5,000, was posted by esports organization Sentinels who also paid for his sister to fly into Dallas to help with his release, according to
Dot Esports.
His second arrest comes amid a flurry of worrying posts on social media. SicK had been acting erratically online for the past few days, both on Twitter and while live on Twitch. Seemingly streaming under the influence, he appeared with slurred speech and mercurial behavior against his own chat.
This has led to former teammates of SicK asking fans to not pay attention to his actions.
Shahzeb “ShahZaM” Khan pleaded with fans to ignore him, saying that SicK “isn’t himself”. And on stream, he revealed he had been trying to reach out to SicK to help him out of his current predicament.
Before the second arrest, Sentinels had already benched SicK due to the first stint in jail. It was due to this situation the org had to look for a more suitable sixth player for its Valorant lineup, which they eventually landed on Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen.
As of writing, there has been no information as to when bail may be posted for SicK’s latest arrest. Sentinels is yet to issue a statement on the developing situation.