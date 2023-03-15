Sentinels Valorant player SicK released from jail

Sentinels Valorant player Hunter ‘SicK’ Mims has been released from jail after spending the last 11 days in confinement, according to the Collin County jail in Texas. The news was first reported by Dot Esports.

SicK was arrested on March 4 following an altercation at a car dealership and was charged with criminal trespassing. His bond, set at $5,000, was posted by Sentinels, who also paid for the player’s sister to fly to Dallas to assist with his release, according to Dot Esports.

Sentinels have suspended SicK pending the completion of training, Dot Esports revealed in another report. The organization’s CEO, Rob Moore, said on March 8 that they hope to “support [SicK] during this difficult moment.”

With the VCT Americas league starting on April 1, Sentinels moved quickly to find a new substitute player. The organization signed Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen, a former member of the OpTic Gaming squad that finished second at Valorant Champions 2022.

On his stream, Marved said that he feels ready to play in the league if Sentinels need him. He also explained that Sentinels was the organization that “offered me the most money” for the role of backup player.

The last time SicK played with Sentinels in a VCT match was in May 2022. He subsequently announced he was taking an extended break from competitive play before returning to the squad ahead of the 2023 season as a substitute.

Sentinels will take on 100 Thieves in their first match in the VCT Americas League, scheduled for April 1.