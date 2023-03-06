Sentinels Valorant player SicK arrested for criminal trespassing

Sentinels Valorant player Hunter ‘SicK’ Mims was arrested for criminal trespassing and remains in jail for the incident in Collin County.

SicK was arrested following an altercation at a Ferrari car dealership, according to Dot Esports, in an incident that the Valorant player posted about on Twitter on March 3. In a now-deleted video recorded by SicK, an employee can be heard demanding that SicK leave his office and the dealership. The player responds by saying he is not leaving the store.

SicK was arrested for criminal trespassing on March 4 and has been in jail for two days, according to the Collin County jail in Texas. He is still in prison at the time of publication and is being held on bond for $5,000, the Dot Esports report stated. He has not tweeted since March 3.

Sentinels SicK arrested for trespassing

The incident comes days after SicK was embroiled in online drama with his former girlfriend and Sentinels while in Brazil for VCT LOCK//IN. The North American player has dealt with mental health issues in the past. In May 2022, SicK took time off from the Sentinels Valorant roster and did not play in the last-chance qualifier for Valorant Champions 2022 after also missing the last two weeks of VCT Stage 2 Challengers.

He later came back to streaming and became a substitute player for Sentinels during the offseason. He and Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo were the only two players to remain on the Sentinels roster from the 2022 season.

SicK has not played a professional match since his May break. Pro players and Valorant community members have expressed concern for the player as his social media presence has become more erratic.

SicK faces a steep fine or a jail term of up to 180 days, according to The Law Office of Andrew Williams. Sentinels have not made a public statement about the incident or the player’s situation.