Disguised Valorant pro JayH gets “provisional suspension” for suspected match fixing

Disguised Valorant pro Wong ‘JayH’ Heng has been given a provisional suspension over “suspicion of match fixing” before he joined the Malaysian & Singaporean Challengers League.

The Malaysia & Singaporean Challengers League announced the suspension of JayH for suspected match-fixing on April 30. The Singaporean player has been playing Valorant since 2022 and was signed to Disguisied in January 2024.

The Challengers League announcement said it had not yet found enough evidence to make a ruling, and the investigation is “pending further review and adjudication.” The suspected match fixing took place before he joined the Disguised Toast-owned Valorant squad.

“Upholding the integrity of our tournaments is paramount, and we will not tolerate any form of cheating, manipulation, or intentional disruption of fair play. We extend our gratitude to the vigilant members of our community who brought this matter to our attention,” the organization said in a statement.

JayH has responded to the allegation from the league, saying has never match fixed and was not informed about the investigation beforehand.

“These allegations will hurt my reputation severely, especially since no due diligence was done in even contacting me to investigate beforehand,” JayH said on social media.

In a follow-up post, JayH noted that he has been contacted and will comply with the investigation.

The Esports Advocate has reported that the player did not match fix per se, but bet on himself to win a match while with Ninjas in Pyjamas. Betting on yourself is still a violation of Riot Games’ Global Esports Code of Conduct, and could still result in a lengthy suspension.

However, the professional community (and the rulebook itself) looks differently at a player who fixes games than one who would bet on themselves to win matches.

The Malaysia & Singaporean Challengers League has also received some flak for the announcement. Fans and the pro community called the decision to reveal an ongoing investigation “unprofessional.”

“Very unprofessional by Riot; whether he is guilty or not, not noticing the player of an ongoing investigation is unacceptable. The people who made this decision should be held accountable,” wrote one fan.

Malaysian esports event organizer The Gaming Company also runs the Valorant league alongside Riot Games. This story is ongoing as Riot and the league have yet to announce an official ruling.