Sentinels to sign new Valorant player following SicK arrest

Sentinels will sign a new Valorant player for the VCT Americas league due to Hunter ‘SicK’ Mims’s unavailability, CEO Rob Moore has announced.

On Twitter, Moore has confirmed Sentinels’ plan to sign a new backup player for VCT Americas as the league is scheduled to start on April 1 and every team needs to submit a roster with at least six players.

SicK, who returned to Sentinels’ active lineup as a backup player ahead of the 2023 VCT season after a spell on the sidelines due to mental health issues, was arrested on March 3 for criminal trespassing following an incident at a Ferrari car dealership.

He remains in custody at the Collin County jail in Dallas, Texas, with his bail bond set at $5,000, according to Dot Esports.

“Sentinels has and always will be committed to supporting our players through any hardships they may face,” Moore wrote on Twitter. “This has been no different with Hunter. Our goal is to support Hunter during this difficult moment.”

Sentinels will take on 100 Thieves in their first match in the VCT Americas league, on April 1. The team crashed out of VCT LOCK//IN in the first round after losing to eventual winners Fnatic in a two-map series.

According to Dot Esports, Sentinels will suspend SicK pending the completion of training following his release from jail. Former OpTic member Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen is reportedly the main candidate to join Sentinels. If confirmed, the move will mark Marved’s return to competition after he announced a break following the end of the 2022 VCT season.

Sentinels Valorant roster:

Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo

Zachary ‘zekken’ Patrone

Gustavo ‘Sacy’ Rossi

Bryan ‘pANcada’ Luna

Rory ‘dephh’ Jackson

