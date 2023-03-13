Sentinels sign ex-OpTic Valorant star Marved following SicK’s suspension, according to report

Sentinels have reportedly signed former OpTic Gaming Valorant player Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen to its Valorant roster following the international suspension and arrest of the team’s sixth man Hunter ‘SicK’ Mims.

Sentinels have reportedly brought Marved out of his break from competition and signed him to their Valorant roster ahead of the VCT Americas league, according to Dot Esports.

The former OpTic Gaming star did not sign with any organization at the end of 2022 following the dissolution of the team and instead took a break from competition. Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker went on to join Cloud9, while Pujan ‘FNS’ Mehta, Victor ‘Victor’ Wong, Austin ‘crashies’ Roberts, and head coach Chet ‘Chet’ Singh moved to NRG.

Marved was a key part of OpTic’s impressive 2022 VCT run that saw the team win VCT Masters Reykjavík and place top three at VCT Masters Copenhagen and Valorant Champions.

After featuring in two content creator tournaments before the end of 2022 (FaZe Smeag All Star Weekend and The Lil Bro Cup), he linked up with former Sentinels duo Jay ‘sinatraa’ Won and Jared ‘zombs’ Gitlin in the qualifiers for the VCT NA Challengers league on a team called Untamable Beasts.

Sentinels bring in Marved for its Valorant squad

Sentinels are bringing in the former OpTic Gaming player following the internal suspension of the team’s sixth man, SicK, who was arrested on March 4 for criminal trespassing and is still being held in a Collin County jail in Dallas, Texas, as of the publication of this article.

Sentinels CEO Rob Moore confirmed on March 8 that the team would be looking to sign a new sixth man to replace SicK while he completes his suspension. SicK has not played for the team since May 2022.

Sentinels were last seen at VCT LOCK//IN, where they were defeated by Fnatic in the first round of competition. The team will return to VCT play on April 1 as the Americas league kicks off, with the squad facing 100 Thieves on the first day of the new league.

Sentinels Valorant roster:

Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo

Zachary ‘zekken’ Patrone

Gustavo ‘Sacy’ Rossi

Bryan ‘pANcada’ Luna

Rory ‘dephh’ Jackson

Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen

