Ex-Sentinels star SicK reemerges in Valorant months after mental health issues

The former Sentinels star, Hunter ‘SicK’ Mims, has been spotted in a Valorant lobby months after his departure from the game amid mental health issues.

Since early 2023, SicK has been dealing with mental health issues, with erratic behaviors on social media and his Twitch channel. These led to multiple arrests, once on March 4, 2023, and another on May 9, 2024.

SicK apologized for his behavior later in June 2023, deleting his tweets and offensive comments and seeking help from his Sentinels teammates.

In January 2024, SicK was rushed to the hospital after posting a farewell message on X (formerly Twitter), after which he apologized for his actions and said he would be taking a break from social media.

Roughly five months after his last update, SicK has reemerged in Valorant, being spotted playing in the NA Radiant lobby once again.

During a Demon1 stream where he was queueing up with Boostio, the pair noticed that one of their teammates, a Viper, had a VCT Masters gun buddy.

This confused the pair as not a lot of players have it and they didn’t recognize the Viper — as you have to win a Masters tournament to get it and there is only a select few players right now that have it.

They eventually asked the Viper themselves, whom both Demon1 and Boostio instantly recognized as SicK.

The former Valorant pro did eventually confirm it was him, with Boostio joking he thought he was “tripping balls” when he saw the gun buddy on a player he didn’t recognize.

Demon1 nor Boostio further questioned SicK on his return to Valorant after he departed from the game, with the entire team playing as normal. However, Demon1’s chat was filled with viewers showing support for him.

SicK has yet to confirm publicly if he is planning on a return to the pro scene or streaming.