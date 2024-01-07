Former Sentinels star SicK rushed to hospital amid ongoing recovery

Former Sentinels player SicK was rushed to the hospital after posting a farewell on Twitter/X. He’d go on to apologize for his actions over the past year and claimed he’s been isolated over the past 6 months.

SicK has been battling with mental health issues since early last year when he was arrested in March 2023. His arrest shocked the community and was followed by several roster changes surrounding Sentinels’ Valorant roster.

His behavior on social media was erratic, which had former teammates urging people not to pay attention to his posts. This behavior would result in another arrest two months later, coinciding with his ban on Twitch.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

SicK has since deleted these tweets and apologized for his offensive behavior. He stated that he would be seeking professional help with the assistance of Sentinels. However, he went dark on all social media this Summer, leaving fans concerned.

Now, SicK has made his return and given an insight into his life over the last few months and his plan going forward.

On January 6, SicK broke his silence on social media by posting ‘Goodbye’ to Twitter/X. This action sparked concern throughout the community and had multiple people attempting to contact him and offer their support.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Sentinels CEO Rob Moore told concerned fans that they were still helping SicK in whatever way they could and urged people to continue giving him their support. A day after posting his farewell message on Twitter/X, SicK returned to say he was safe and seeking further help.

Article continues after ad

“While I thought I was going to die, I was rushed to the hospital, and everything seems fine now,” said SicK. “Sorry for the scare, but this just made me so much more grateful to be alive. I will be making my return to Valorant soon! Let this be a message: don’t try to S you will regret it.”

Article continues after ad

SicK went on to explain that he spent the last 6 months in complete isolation in his house. Something that he claims was an ‘ideal way to drive yourself insane.’ SicK went on to apologize again for his actions and alert his fanbase that he would be without his phone for “awhile”.

Article continues after ad

“Also last thing because I won’t have my phone for a while,” said SicK. “I’m sorry for anyone’s feelings I hurt during my manic episode. I hope I can prove to you guys that really wasn’t me and I would never say those things. It took me a long time to forgive myself for that.”

Article continues after ad

The community continues to rally around SicK, wishing him a speedy recovery and reminding him that he has thousands of people who are rooting for him. It isn’t too clear when we’ll hear from him next, but fans seem happy that he’s receiving proper care and that he came out of the situation ok.