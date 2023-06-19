Sentinels remove SicK from Valorant roster ahead of LCQ

Sentinels have removed Hunter ‘SicK’ Mims from its Valorant roster ahead of the VCT Americas Last Chance Qualifier which is set to start on July 15.

One of the original players for Sentinels’ Valorant roster, Sick, has been removed from the team’s roster in the Global Contract Database. This is the latest major update on the player since he apologized for his social media antics and recent behavior in a June 1 Tweet.

Since then, SicK has been less erratic on social media and claimed he has started therapy that is paid for by Sentinels.

SicK was arrested on March 4, 2023, for criminal trespassing following an incident at a Ferrari dealership in Texas. He spent 11 days in confinement and was internally suspended by Sentinels while he was in jail. Afterward, the player started behaving erratically on social media and while streaming.

The organization also signed a replacement substitute in his stead, former OpTic Gaming player Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen, who would eventually start for the squad in the final weeks of VCT Americas play.

SicK was arrested for the same charges on May 8, 2023, and was released a day later. He was also banned on Twitch for a week following his second arrest.

SicK removed from Sentinels Valorant roster

During that entire saga, SicK was still registered in the Global Contract Database as a player for Sentinels. Now, the team has officially taken him off the roster as he is no longer listed as a member of the team. In his place, the team’s assistant coach Drew “DrewSpark” Spark-Whitworth is listed as a player.

Neither Sentinels nor SicK has addressed his removal publically. SicK will now seemingly join contract limbo with the likes of his former teammate Jared ‘zombs’ Gitlin as a former-player-turned-streamer under the organization’s brand.

The move comes as the VCT Americas Last Chance Qualifier moves ever closer to its starting date, July 15. The tournament will see the seven squads that did not qualify for VCT Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023 battle for the region’s final slot in the world championship.