Valorant Pride event (2022): How to get cards & gun buddy

To kick off Pride Month in style, Valorant is gifting players a series of player cards and an all-new gun buddy – so here’s how to get them.

With Pride celebrations kicking off across the globe, Riot Games have brought the rainbow to Valorant with a plethora of colorful player cards and an all-new gun buddy.

While last year‘s celebration didn’t quite go to plan, in order to smooth out the process Riot has changed the way you redeem your Pride-themed goodies, making them both easily accessible and entirely optional.

So, here’s how to claim Valorant’s Pride cards and gun buddy, as well as how to equip them in-game and show off your identity in style.

Valorant Pride event: Start date

Valorant’s Pride event goes live on June 1, and will run until, June 20. The cards and buddy will be added to your account permanently if you pick them up during this timeframe.

How to get Valorant Pride cards & gun buddy

Thankfully there are no pesky codes to redeem this time around; instead, you’ll be able to purchase all eight cards and the gun buddy for 0VP via the store.

Bear in mind that they are not automatically added to your account, so purchasing them is a must.

From here, in order to equip them:

From the main menu, click ‘Collection’ Your player card can be selected on the left-hand side To add your gun buddy, select the weapon you wish to add it to, then select ‘Gun Buddy‘ at the top of the screen Scroll through until you find the Pride buddy, and choose ‘equip.’

So that’s everything you need to do to claim the Pride cards and gun buddy in Valorant.

