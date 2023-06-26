Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp shares photos celebrating his first Pride parade

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has shared photos on Instagram of his first celebration of Pride since coming out as gay in January 2023.

Best known for his role as Will Byers in the popular TV show, Stranger Things, Noah Schnapp confirmed he was gay in a TikTok that was posted earlier this year.

“I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought,” Schnapp captioned the video. Byers’ own sexuality was heavily alluded to in Season 4 of the show and later confirmed via an interview with Variety, in which Schnapp said, “Now it’s 100% clear that [Byers] is gay and he does love Mike.”

Now, Schnapp has attended his first Pride, sharing photos of himself celebrating on Instagram.

The photos show Schnapp dressed in off-white pants, matching Pride headband and wristbands, and a tank top printed with “Straight outta the closet.”

The 18-year-old looked to be having a blast in all the photos, laughing and having fun with friends, allies, and the LGBTQ+ community.

His mother was also shown to have been in attendance, supporting her son and posting a photo of the two to Instagram.

Fans rushed to show their support for Schnapp, congratulating the actor and fighting back against the backlash he has received since the post.

“Y’all homophobic people better leave now. We won’t miss you. Go back to your caves and don’t ever come out again. Bye,” one commented in response to hateful comments.

Another shared, “The world has bigger problems them boys kissing boys and girls kissing girls. I am so proud of you Noah!! Love you so much!! [sic]”

For now, it seems Schnapp is focused on living authentically as his true self. For all the latest entertainment news, be sure to check out our page here.