Valorant Pride Cards: release date, how to redeem, artwork - Dexerto

In order to celebrate Pride month in style, Riot Games have released the Valorant Pride Cards. Here’s everything you need to know in order to grab your own, including the release date and what they look like.

All the way back in March, a series of leaks revealed that Riot Games would be adding some quirky Pride-themed cosmetics to Valorant in order to celebrate June.

In a similar style to the developer’s MMO behemoth League of Legends, which sees LGBTQI+-themed poro icons release in-game every year, Valorant players can expect new rainbow-style cards to drop in-game.

If you’re looking to show off your Pride in-game, then we’ve got everything you need to know about the Valorant Pride Cards right here.

What do the Valorant Pride Cards look like?

The Pride Cards are a stunning blend of the LGBTQI+ community’s rainbow colors mixed with the dark, futuristic aesthetic of the game itself.

Seven cards will drop in-game. We’ve got the iconic rainbow flag design that encompasses all LGBTQI+ people, but there are also individual cards for each different sexuality. These are:

Blue, pink, white: Transgender people.

Pink, yellow, blue: Pansexual people.

Yellow, white, purple, black: Non-Binary people.

Pink, purple, blue: Bisexual people.

Purple, white, grey, black: Asexual people.

Red, orange, white, pink, purple: Gay women.

All of the official cards we’ve seen so far are pictured just below.

How to get the Pride Cards

While Riot have asked fans to keep an eye on the title’s official website throughout June for updates on how to get the cards, we have a theory as to how collecting them might work.

Every year, League of Legends sees the return of the Pride ‘Fluft’ icons. These are purchasable for 1 Blue Essence (the title’s in-game currency) in the store, meaning they’re basically free.

As Valorant also has the store, Riot may transfer this method across. Instead of Blue Essence, Valorant Points may be the way to go. Only time will tell.

Valorant Pride Cards: Release Date

As of yet, there’s no set release date for the cards, however, Riot have advised fans to keep checking back on the website for the official drop.

That’s everything we know so far about the Valorant Pride Cards! It’s expected that they’ll show up sooner rather than later, so as soon as we know more we’ll update this page with the latest info.