Valorant patch 2.11 notes: frame rate improvements, Replication returns, more - Dexerto

Valorant patch 2.11 has arrived after a month with no updates from Riot Games. Replication is back, frame rates have been improved across the board, and we’ve even got some new leaderboard functions. Here’s everything you need to know.

After skipping the 2.10 patch, Valorant’s latest update has finally arrived.

2.11 is here to make the experience smoother than ever, just under a month since the previous patch. While there are no major balancing adjustments to speak of, the new update still has a fair amount of substance. There’s a good amount here, from bug fixes to a shakeup of the core playlists.

The June 8 patch also comes with a big notable improvement to frame rates across the board. Here’s a complete rundown on all there is to know.

First and foremost, modes have been rotated once again. As Riot previously announced, temporary modes will be shuffling in and out of the game with each big update. Snowball, Escalation, and Replication are all part of the mix.

After a few weeks on the sidelines, Replication is taking over from Escalation now. If you need a refresher, brush up with our Replication guide.

As for some new additions, patch 2.11 brings unique functionality to in-game leaderboards. Players now have the ability to search for specific names in the global rankings. Say you want to check on the progress of a friend, you can do that now regardless of where they might fall in the leaderboards.

Perhaps the biggest aspect with the new update, however, is an improvement to the client framerate. While it’s nothing too major, medium to high spec machines should see a 1% improvement on average thanks to new optimizations.

A more sizeable balance update could be in-store for the next patch. For now though, we’ll just have to wait and see what Riot has planned as we gear up for Episode 3

Valorant Patch 2.11: Full Patch Notes

COMPETITIVE UPDATES

Added a Leaderboard search bar to help you find players by name

MODES UPDATES

Replication is back as part of our modes rotation and will replace Escalation for now

PERFORMANCE UPDATES

Improved Client framerate by 1% on average for medium to high spec machines by optimizing abilities, equipment, and weapons in the your inventory.

optimizing abilities, equipment, and weapons in the your inventory. Optimized Agent and Environment mesh clipping calculations

GAME SYSTEM UPDATES

Fixed fonts for various regional languages to improve readability

Updated ping wheel and radio wheel to ignore non-movement inputs while the wheel is displayed

displayed Fixed an animation issue with abnormal hand positions while equipping weapons

BUGS

Agents

Fixed an issue where Reyna couldn’t sell then rebuy Dismiss ability during Buy Phase

Competitive