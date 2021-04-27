When is Valorant Episode 3? Leaks, release date, more - Dexerto

Valorant Episode 3 is fast approaching. As Episode 2 winds down, the next launch is set to be a big one, featuring a new Agent and game-changing updates, much like the previous transition.

Valorant Episode 2 Act 3 is set to cap off a good run of Valorant content. The game’s sixth map, Breeze, is finally on its way after plenty of player demands. A new battle pass and the Forsaken skin line in the shop are regular additions too.

However, the lack of a new Agent has players already licking their lips for Valorant Episode 3. The twice-yearly updates are typically the biggest Riot has to offer, so expect a ton of new content just around the corner. Here’s what we know so far.

Advertisement

Valorant Episode 3 leaks: new Agent, more

It’s a bit too far out for Riot to be sharing a lot of details regarding Valorant Episode 3, but we do know some things.

First off the bat, a new Agent will be coming. After Riot skipped over the Agent release for Episode 2 Act 3, players will be hungry for a new character to master. Information about their abilities and origins aren’t out there yet though

Players hoping for another map are probably going to have to temper their expectations for a few months though.

Read More: Valorant adds new item dedicated to classic Sykkuno clip

With Riot dropping Breeze in Episode 2 Act 3, it’ll be a few months yet until they release their next battleground. Keep your eyes peeled later in 2021.

Advertisement

Check out our full walkthrough of new #VALORANT map Breeze 🏖️ First impressions? pic.twitter.com/1UncVLOAeU — Valorant News (@ValorantUpdates) April 23, 2021

Despite this, you can expect the usual fanfare like battle passes, exclusive skins, and even a new cinematic like Riot did to mark the launch of Episode 2. These launches are always big, so get hyped.

Valorant Episode 3 release date

We don’t have a solid date locked in yet, but we have a very strong indication of when Valorant Episode 3 will launch.

It’s expected to come on June 22, 2021, after Riot revealed the end date of the Valorant Episode 2 Act 3 battle pass as June 21.

We will keep you updated as more info comes to light. For now, dig into the Episode 2 Act 3 content ⁠— there’s plenty to enjoy!