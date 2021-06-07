Leaked Valorant weapon changes reveal massive rework to the game’s economy - Dexerto

Ever since Valorant’s release players have been forced to juggle their economy rating with snagging the most powerful weapons, but a new leak suggests that future changes will totally rejig the game’s weapon meta.

One of the things that affects your Valorant performance is your economy rating, known to most as ‘econ rating.’

A direct measure of how well you performed versus how many creds you’ve spent kitting our your arsenal during your game, it leaves a lot of players pretty baffled. How can you have the highest K/DA yet only be placing in the middle of the pack? For a full breakdown, check out our dedicated guide.

Advertisement

It looks like there are some serious changes to weapon prices on the horizon, though, and they’ll totally skew what weapons are classified as meta and non-meta.

A slew of changes to the cost of Valorant’s weapons has emerged online via renowned dataminer, ValorLeaks. This list includes everything from the Judge to the Operator, and is pretty thorough in detail.

The only gun that’d receiving a price increase is the infamous Judge. With streamers such as Twitch icon shroud demanding nerfs to the seemingly overpowered weapon, Riot Games have heard players’ pleas and have added an extra 250 Creds onto its current cost.

Advertisement

Read More: Valorant gun tier list

Interestingly, the Frenzy and Stinger have received some adjustments as well despite having their costs increased by 100 Creds each on patch 2.04. This change was made due to community outrage over the dominance of the two weapons, so it’ll be interesting whether or not these discounted prices eventually make it into the game.

Furthermore, the iconic Operator sniper rifle has been lowered to 4,700 creds instead of its currently pricey 5,000. While it remains the most expensive weapon in the game, that 300 cred drop will let players purchase the weapon a little bit sooner and, in turn, be able to cause a lot more chaos.

Advertisement

Future Weapon Price Changes | #VALORANT

~ Frenzy : 500 >>> 450

~ Stinger : 1100 >>> 950

~ Bucky: 900 >>> 850

~ Judge: 1600 >>> 1850

~ Bulldog: 2100 >>> 2050

~ Guardian: 2400 >>> 2250

~ Marshall: 1000 >>> 950

~ Operator: 5000 >>> 4700

~ Ares: 1600 >>> 1550 — Mike – Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) June 7, 2021

Whether these changes come to fruition is yet to be seen. What we do know, though, is that the long-awaited Patch 2.11 is looking to shake up the game as we know it.

Set to drop on June 8, it’ll be interesting to see whether all of these fixes are implemented at once, or spread out so as to ease players in a bit more gradually. We’ve got to say, though, we’re ecstatic to see the end of the Judge’s reign of terror!