What is Valorant Replication? New game mode details & release date - Dexerto

Valorant is getting a new game mode in Replication. There’s plenty of theories going around as to what it could entail, so let us break it down for you with all the leaks, details, and more you need to know.

Valorant isn’t just getting new maps in Episode 2 Act 3 with Breeze, but new game modes with Replication.

Riot has been shaking up the battlefields with these innovative game modes ⁠— first with Snowball Fight, then Escalation. Replication is another string in that bow.

The details out there on the new game mode are currently thin. However, we do have a general idea of how Replication will play out, as well as when it’s going to be released. Here’s what we know so far.

How does Valorant Replication work? Details and leaks

We don’t know 100% how Valorant’s Replication mode will work. The devs have only teased what could happen in the short promo video featuring 12 Brimstone smokes casually dropped on Breeze’s A Site.

This little tidbit has got players thinking Replication could be similar to League of Legends’ One For All. In that game mode, every player locks in the same champion.

If that’s the case in Valorant’s Replication, then you could lock in five Brimstones and block off a site, or five Jetts and dash madly around the map.

The possibilities are plentiful, and some innovative strategies could be found (protecting the spike with a pentagonal Sage wall?)

Valorant Replication release date

Valorant’s Replication doesn’t have a confirmed release date yet, but with Valorant patch 2.09 presumably around the corner, it could be dropping as soon as then.

We will keep you updated as more information arises.