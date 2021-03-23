Riot rolls back Valorant update after it starts crashing players PCs - Dexerto

Valorant players are reporting PC crashes after trying to boot up the game on March 22. It comes after Riot deployed a small patch to the game, but what’s causing the issue is still unknown.

Valorant players aren’t just getting locked out of game, but their entire PCs, after the newest update.

A small patch to Vanguard, the controversial Valorant anti-cheat system, was deployed on March 22. This has been isolated by the community as a potential reason for the crashes.

Players have reported not being able to launch the game, with their PCs freezing up entirely. Restarting their PC has proven fruitless, as well as uninstalling and reinstalling the game.

The issues have affected players far and wide, from former T1 pro Tyler ‘Skadoodle’ Latham to Daniel ‘ddk’ Kapadia.

Beware new valorant patch may or may not brick your pc .. — Tyler Latham (@Ska) March 23, 2021

Same issue — Daniel Kapadia (@ddkesports) March 23, 2021

new Valorant update isn't just having problems with people starting the game, it's also crashing pcs. probably not good Riot — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) March 23, 2021

The reason for the crashes is unknown. They are seemingly random, although some players have speculated a few reasons for the crashes.

The crashes are seemingly affecting players with Ryzen processors, although this is unconfirmed.

Riot rolls back Valorant Vanguard update to fix issue

Riot has responded to the issues with Vanguard, deciding to roll back the March 22 update.

“We paused the update for those who haven’t downloaded it yet. You should be OK until we find a fix,” they said.

If you have updated your Valorant client, uninstalling and reinstalling Vanguard will roll you back to the old patch and stop the crashes.

We're aware that the recent VALORANT update is causing some PC systems to freeze. We paused the update for those who haven't downloaded it yet – you should be OK until we find a fix. For those who updated, uninstalling/ reinstalling Vanguard will put you on the old patch for now. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) March 23, 2021

Valorant patch 2.05 has been full of problems since its launch. On patch day, certain players were blocked out of launching the game due to their anti-virus software.

While Riot has deployed numerous fixes across the week to try and tackle the issue, there are still some lingering problems. This new issue is likely unrelated to the anti-virus one though.

We will let you know when more information arises.