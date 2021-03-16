Valorant update 2.05 patch notes: Sova & Astra changes, AFK penalties - Dexerto

Valorant patch 2.05 is here, and it’s all about AFK detection and improving the penalties for those caught breaking the rules.

Valorant players have always been pressuring Riot to implement some much needed changes to their AFK penalty system. While patch 2.03 laid the foundations for a better AFK punishment system, update 2.05 is clamping down on misbehaving players.

Additionally, those that dodge competitive games will also receive a small Rank Rating penalty for bailing out on their teammates.

Finally, adjustments have been made to Sova’s Owl Drone and Astra’s flying mechanic when she’s in Astral Form. Unique keybinds for each ability can now be set in the Options menu.

Advertisement

Valorant Patch 2.05: Full Patch Notes

AGENT UPDATES

SOVA

Added unique keybinds to the option menu for flying up and down when using Owl Drone

ASTRA

Added unique keybinds to the option menu for flying up and down in Astral Form

COMPETITIVE UPDATES

The Career: Act Rank tab now has a toggle which allows you to choose to enable or disable your Act Rank The default is on, but if you don’t want to flex your skills, you can always turn it off

The Match History tab now allows you to filter your matches per mode We know sometimes you just want to look at your Competitive matches

Players will receive a small rank rating penalty for dodging Competitive games. For more context on this change see this post.

Tuned Radiant Rank Rating gains and losses to be more consistent with Immortal rank rating behavior

Custom Games layout and visuals have been updated

SOCIAL UPDATES

Improved AFK Detection

Updated Penalties for AFK offenses This includes warnings, queue restrictions, XP denial, Competitive queue bans, and game bans

Updated Penalties for chat-based offenses This includes warnings, chat restrictions, Competitive queue restrictions, and game bans

Reminder that zero tolerance offenses will result in game bans automatically

You can read more about our work to address issues and opportunities with player behavior in our past breakdown.

BUGS