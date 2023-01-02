Next Valorant map teased as Riot shares first striking nighttime visual

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at terry.oh@dexerto.com.

Riot Games teased the release of a brand new Valorant map, speculated to release on December 10 and featuring a unique mechanic.

It’s been a cool minute since players have received a new map for Valorant. But there’s some good news. Valorant devs teased the release of a brand-new map with a January 1 post to kickoff the new year. This means another stage to learn and strategize around, which provides a plethora of content for players to study.

The map has previously been teased to have a new mechanic. Riot Games developer Joe Lansford stated “It’s gonna have a new mechanic. Erm, yeah, it’s not too crazy. It’s not teleporters. But there will be a new mechanic. It’s going to be similar to another map in the pool. That’s all [I can say].” Nothing else has been added since, until this new teaser.

As of the article’s writing, there is no gameplay trailer or official reveal. But according to a Twitter post from a reputable Valorant leaks account, we could see a trailer on Thursday, January. Then, over the first weekend of 2023, the same source stated there will be gameplay revealed. As for the map’s release date, the Valorant Leaks account stated it will debut Tuesday, January 10.

The dates shown on here are from data mines and leaks. Therefore, take the information with a grain of salt. Though Mike Valorant Leaks and News Twitter account, has been accurate most times than not, it’s still not an official reveal.

We’re sure to hear directly from Riot in the coming days so be sure to check back soon as further details emerge.