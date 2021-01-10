An unbelievable new Duos vs Quads world record in Warzone has many in the community scratching their heads after the two pro players with high K/D ratios were able to get into a very low-skilled lobby.

Warzone world records have been dropping like flies since the Black Ops Cold War integration. Part of the reason is the DMR, Mac-10 meta that’s been dominating Verdansk the likes of which no other meta has done before.

But that’s not the only factor that’s been crippling the legitimacy of these records; recently, CoD YouTubers like Drift0r and others have exposed in-game exploits that guarantee “bot lobbies” (matches with predominantly low-skilled players), a method that many claim is known and used by some streamers and top-level competitive players.

This issue was brought to the forefront yet again on January 10 when SuperEvan and TBE_Newbzz, two of the better Warzone players in the world, set a new world record for eliminations in a Duos vs Quads match: 107. This mark is a whopping 22 kills higher than the previous record of 85 – a differential that’s virtually unheard of in this day and age of the battle royale.

SuperEvan himself racked up 60 kills, a tally that very few players have ever reached in Warzone, regardless of the mode. Newbz’s 47 eliminations are eyebrow-raising as well, and their combined damage of just under 33,000 is also extremely impressive.

But the Warzone community isn’t entirely convinced with this record; as soon as both players tweeted out the incredible feat, their posts were spammed with replies questioning the type of lobby the match was played in.

According to the Warzone companion app that’s gone viral over the past couple of weeks, their lobby was categorized as Bronze 5, which is among the lowest levels possible – bottom 1% of all lobbies.

Among the things pointed out were that the average K/D ratio of the lobby was 0.68 and the median was 0.53, while SuperEvan’s (5.41) and Newbzz’s (5.14) K/Ds were first and second, respectively, and no one else in the game was over 2.70. In fact, there were only 14 other players that had a positive K/D — everyone else’s was below 1.00, which is extremely low by the BR’s standards.

Considering how good the two players are at the game, users expressed their confusion at how the duo ended up in such a poor lobby when skill-based matchmaking is notorious for ensuring these sorts of skill differentials don’t occur.

Thus, it came as no surprise when the players were bombarded with tweets highlighting these facts and openly questioning the legitimacy of the world record, especially since there were no Jailbreaks during the match.

Great work in a lobby with an average 0.7KD pic.twitter.com/HXmutNb1FW — James (@JamesAbbott737) January 10, 2021

‘Duo Quads’ Meaning using 2 Fresh Accounts with no stats in the same lobby as you initially that then back out…. amazing….. teach me you wizards! pic.twitter.com/izfacVh0yG — SideJoe (@FutSidejoe) January 10, 2021

Just how in the world can you explain getting into a lobby as bad as this one without using a VPN or some other kind of trick? I have friends that play with VPN and even they never get a bottom 1% lobby lol pic.twitter.com/ojpMEBrzuX — DrunkLazyHunter (@drunklazyhunter) January 10, 2021

Even some bigger-name content creators like OpTic Gaming’s Hitch and Blake got in on the subtweeting, posting these memes shortly after Evan and Newbzz pulled off their mindblowing performance.

just dropped 85 kills in Warzone!!! IM NASTY pic.twitter.com/a7oZUAMQ06 — OpTic Hitch (@hitchariide) January 10, 2021

Warzone world record tweets vs lobby difficulty screenshots pic.twitter.com/OygQMy5cjz — OpTic Blake (@blakecissel) January 10, 2021

With all of this going on, Dexerto asked SuperEvan about his response to the allegations that they may have influenced the type of lobby their record-setting match was played in.

“Anyone who truly knows me knows I would never cheat or use anything like that to my advantage,” he said. “At the end of the day, there’s always going to be players that hate. We just got lucky to be in that lobby.”

In the pair’s defense, the two are known to be extremely high-level Warzone players, so them getting this record with total legitimacy is definitely possible. There’s a reason why Dexerto has ranked Evan as one of our current top-seven Warzone competitors in the world.

However, the concerns are not unusual; at no other point in Warzone’s short history has there been a time when the quality of lobbies have fallen under so much suspicion, considering the aforementioned tricks that allegedly can ensure players get into low-skill matches.

With how difficult it can be to tell whether or not someone is manipulating their game to match up against terrible opponents, and how many of these exploits there are floating around, those chasing world records should always expect meticulous scrutiny to follow.