 How to watch Valorant Twitch Rivals Series 1: Stream, Schedule, Teams, more - Dexerto
Logo
Valorant

How to watch Valorant Twitch Rivals Series 1: Stream, Schedule, Teams, more

Published: 20/Feb/2021 13:55

by Joe Craven
Twitch / Riot Games

Share

Twitch Rivals

Valorant’s Twitch Rivals Series 1 event gets underway on February 24, with a host of popular streamers and content creators taking part. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the event unfold live on Twitch, as well as the schedule, teams and more. 

  • Matches start on February 24 at 3PM PST, Finals on March 10
  • $50,000 Prize Pool
  • Team captains include aceu, fearitself, and sonii

Twitch Rivals tournaments have become common in a number of esports, including Warzone and Apex Legends. Valorant is now joining those titles, with Series 1 kicking off on February 24.

The next Twitch Rivals Valorant tournament will feature eight teams, battling it out for a $50,000 prize pool.

Viper planting spike in Valorant
Riot Games
Valorant has captivated players since it launched back in June of 2020.

Valorant Twitch Rivals Series 1 Stream & Schedule

The action kicks off on Wednesday, February 24. The stream will begin at 3pm PST/ 6pm EST/ 11pm GMT/ 10am AEDT. Note that, depending on your time zone, the tournament may actually kick off on the morning of February 25.

Emphasis above on ‘kicking off’, because the tournament actually lasts a few weeks. The Quarter Finals (which succeed the Group Stage) take place on Wednesday, March 3. The Finals are set for Wednesday, March 10.

The stream will be live in its entirety on the official Twitch Rivals’ channel, which you can watch below.

As with other Twitch Rivals events, fans can expect the individuals competing to be broadcasting their gameplay on their own channels. So, if you want to watch a particular POV, it’ll be best to track down the individual and go from there.

Valorant Twitch Rivals Series 1 Teams and Team Captains

There are a number of prominent streamers and content creators taking part. These include acue, fearitself and sonii, who will captain squads. They are joined as captains by moczy, quarterjade, ray__c, ploo and tiffae.

Former Valorant and CS:GO pro players TenZ, n0thing and seangares are also featured.

The full list of teams participating in the Series 1 Group Stages is listed below:

Valorant Twitch Rivals
Twitch
The teams and their captains, in full.

Valorant Twitch Rivals Series 1 Format

The format will be Round Robin to begin with, before progressing into an elimination playoff. The full format, as described by Twitch, is as follows:

Day 1-2 will feature a group stage with 4 teams in each group playing a Round Robin tournament format. Each team will play two matches on day 1 and 1 match on day 2, until each team has played each other team in their group. All matches are Best of 3. The top 3 teams from each group will advance to a 6-team Playoff bracket starting on Day 2, with the bottom team from each group being eliminated. The 1st place team from each group will receive a bye to the Semifinals on Day 3, while the other 4 teams will play in the Quarterfinals on Day 2.

We will, of course, keep this page updated with new information as it becomes available, and with the tournament results and standings when it gets underway.

League of Legends

TSM owner Reginald under fire for comments about LCS import rule

Published: 20/Feb/2021 11:43

by Luke Edwards
tsm reginald and c9 vulcan
LoL Esports

Share

LCS tsm

TSM owner Andy ‘Reginald’ Dinh was criticized after he said Cloud9 League of Legends support Philippe ‘Vulcan’ Laflamme would be “out of a job” if every LCS team abandoned the tournament, amid controversy over import rules.

The LCS import rule discussion is a tale as old as the tournament itself. In order to ensure NA talent receives proper attention and development, LCS teams are limited to only two import slots in their squad, meaning three of their five players must be North America or Oceania residents.

However, a series of interviews by journalist Travis Gafford revealed a large proportion of LCS team owners were in favor of changing or scrapping the rule, resulting in substantial backlash from the League community.

Cloud9’s Vulcan echoed this criticism. He tweeted: “If you want a full import team, go buy a team in that region?”

TSM owner and founder Reginald hit back at Vulcan, suggesting the Canadian would be left unemployed if LCS owners decided to pack their bags and move their teams to other regions.

“Ignorant tweet,” Reginald said. “If every LCS team left the LCS — you’ll be out of a job buddy and probably be paid minimum.”

Vulcan wasn’t happy. He replied: “You saying I’d work at McDonalds man?”

Other major figures in the LoL Esports scene got involved too, with LEC caster Christy ‘Ender’ Frierson referencing Reginald’s legendary 2013 Twisted Fate performance vs Dignitas. He said: “This is the blue card of Twitter takes.”

LCS shoutcaster Clayton ‘CaptainFlowers’ Raynes joked about TSM’s torrid Worlds 2020 performance, as he said: “This tweet went 0-6.”

Former LCS jungler Christian ‘IWillDominate’ Rivera backed Vulcan as a “world class player”, while G2 owner Carlos ‘Ocelote’ Rodriguez’ labeled Reginald’s comment as “one dumb f***ing take”.

Why do LCS team owners want the import rule removed?

When interviewed by Travis Gafford, Cloud9 owner Jack Etienne supported the removal of the rule on the grounds that he wants to more readily develop talent from regions other than NA. He said: “I am not a fan of the import rule.

“I want to support young players who are passionate, skilled and want to work hard no matter where they are born, so I want [the rule] to go away.”

Like Team Liquid owner Steve ‘Liquid112’ Arhancet, Etienne is keen to ensure investment in young NA talent remains a priority. “If we were to go down that path, I would want it mandated that every team needs to increase their investment in the Academy and amateur scene,” he added.

However, casters, fans and players are largely against the idea. Former Curse and Dignitas pro player Joedat ‘Voyboy’ Esfahani shared his concerns about more teams like LMQ — a team composed entirely of Chinese players who qualified for 2014 Worlds through the NA LCS — being created.

This, in a concern echoed by many others, would potentially undermine the purpose of the LCS as a regional league.

“If this goes through, what happens to the pipeline of NA dreams and talent?” he said.

Whether the import rule will be scrapped remains to be seen, but Riot has a big job on its hands to solve this rift between team owners and LCS fans & players alike.