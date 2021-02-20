How to watch Valorant Twitch Rivals Series 1: Stream, Schedule, Teams, more - Dexerto

Valorant’s Twitch Rivals Series 1 event gets underway on February 24, with a host of popular streamers and content creators taking part. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the event unfold live on Twitch, as well as the schedule, teams and more.

Matches start on February 24 at 3PM PST, Finals on March 10

$50,000 Prize Pool

Team captains include aceu, fearitself, and sonii

Twitch Rivals tournaments have become common in a number of esports, including Warzone and Apex Legends. Valorant is now joining those titles, with Series 1 kicking off on February 24.

The next Twitch Rivals Valorant tournament will feature eight teams, battling it out for a $50,000 prize pool.

Valorant Twitch Rivals Series 1 Stream & Schedule

The action kicks off on Wednesday, February 24. The stream will begin at 3pm PST/ 6pm EST/ 11pm GMT/ 10am AEDT. Note that, depending on your time zone, the tournament may actually kick off on the morning of February 25.

Emphasis above on ‘kicking off’, because the tournament actually lasts a few weeks. The Quarter Finals (which succeed the Group Stage) take place on Wednesday, March 3. The Finals are set for Wednesday, March 10.

The stream will be live in its entirety on the official Twitch Rivals’ channel, which you can watch below.

As with other Twitch Rivals events, fans can expect the individuals competing to be broadcasting their gameplay on their own channels. So, if you want to watch a particular POV, it’ll be best to track down the individual and go from there.

Valorant Twitch Rivals Series 1 Teams and Team Captains

There are a number of prominent streamers and content creators taking part. These include acue, fearitself and sonii, who will captain squads. They are joined as captains by moczy, quarterjade, ray__c, ploo and tiffae.

Former Valorant and CS:GO pro players TenZ, n0thing and seangares are also featured.

The full list of teams participating in the Series 1 Group Stages is listed below:

Valorant Twitch Rivals Series 1 Format

The format will be Round Robin to begin with, before progressing into an elimination playoff. The full format, as described by Twitch, is as follows:

Day 1-2 will feature a group stage with 4 teams in each group playing a Round Robin tournament format. Each team will play two matches on day 1 and 1 match on day 2, until each team has played each other team in their group. All matches are Best of 3. The top 3 teams from each group will advance to a 6-team Playoff bracket starting on Day 2, with the bottom team from each group being eliminated. The 1st place team from each group will receive a bye to the Semifinals on Day 3, while the other 4 teams will play in the Quarterfinals on Day 2.

We will, of course, keep this page updated with new information as it becomes available, and with the tournament results and standings when it gets underway.