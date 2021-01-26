The Valorant Champions Tour is kicking off in 2021 with Stage 1. There’s plenty of action to come, so here’s the NA & EU VCT stream, schedule and more!

EU & NA Stage 1 Challenger events run from February 4 – 7.

Slots in the Stage 1 Masters tournament are on the line.

100 Thieves and Team Heretics primed to defend their regional titles.

It’s Valorant Champions Tour time! If the event calendar has you a little baffled, then check out our comprehensive explainer right here, and if you’re looking to get up-to-speed with global coverage, our dedicated global hub has all of the info you’ll need!

Valorant Champions Tour: Streams

The Valorant Champions Tour will be streamed on both the official Valorant Twitch, as well as the two regional channels. We have embedded those below for your convenience.

VCT NA: Stream

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

VCT EU: Stream

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

VCT NA & EU: Schedule

Both NA and EU’s Stage 1 kick off on February 4. While the times have not yet been released, all the dates you need are listed below:

VCT Stage 1 NA dates:

Challengers 1: February 4 – 7

February 4 – 7 Challengers 2: February 18-21

February 18-21 Challengers 3: March 4-7

March 4-7 Masters: March 13-21

VCT Stage 2 EU dates:

Challengers 1: February 4 – 7

February 4 – 7 Challengers 2: TBA

TBA Challengers 3: TBA

TBA Masters: TBA

Valorant Champions Tour: Format

Teams will battle through three separate stages throughout the year.

Each stage is comprised of three Challenger events, which feed into one Masters event.

Masters events are where teams earn points to qualify for the Champions event.

16 of the world’s best will go head-to-head in Valorant Champions to determine Future Earth’s first global champ!

VCT Stage 1 Challengers 1: NA & Europe teams

In Europe, teams like G2 Esports, Liquid, FunPlus Phoenix, will be looking to snatch the glory from reigning First Strike champions Team Heretics.

Across the Atlantic in North America, 100 Thieves have a target on their back with TSM, Sentinels and Cloud9 Blue all keen on taking down the First Strike winners.