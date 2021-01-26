The Valorant Champions Tour is kicking off in 2021 with Stage 1. There’s plenty of action to come, so here’s the NA & EU VCT stream, schedule and more!
EU & NA Stage 1 Challenger events run from February 4 – 7.
Slots in the Stage 1 Masters tournament are on the line.
100 Thieves and Team Heretics primed to defend their regional titles.
It’s Valorant Champions Tour time! If the event calendar has you a little baffled, then check out our comprehensive explainer right here, and if you’re looking to get up-to-speed with global coverage, our dedicated global hub has all of the info you’ll need!
Valorant Champions Tour: Streams
The Valorant Champions Tour will be streamed on both the official Valorant Twitch, as well as the two regional channels. We have embedded those below for your convenience.
VCT NA: Stream
VCT EU: Stream
VCT NA & EU: Schedule
Both NA and EU’s Stage 1 kick off on February 4. While the times have not yet been released, all the dates you need are listed below:
VCT Stage 1 NA dates:
Challengers 1: February 4 – 7
Challengers 2: February 18-21
Challengers 3: March 4-7
Masters: March 13-21
VCT Stage 2 EU dates:
Challengers 1: February 4 – 7
Challengers 2: TBA
Challengers 3: TBA
Masters: TBA
Valorant Champions Tour: Format
Teams will battle through three separate stages throughout the year.
Each stage is comprised of three Challenger events, which feed into one Masters event.
Masters events are where teams earn points to qualify for the Champions event.
16 of the world’s best will go head-to-head in Valorant Champions to determine Future Earth’s first global champ!
The VCT promises to be a year long Valorant fiesta!
League of Legends’ LPL 2021 Spring Split has started. 17 Chinese teams compete for a place in the Spring Playoffs, so here’s everything you need to know, from streams and schedule to the current scores and standings to keep you in the know.
Royal Never Give up defeat Victory 5 2-1 after an intense series.
LNG take down Bilibili Gaming 2-1.
EDward Gaming and Team WE still on top.
It’s safe to say that League of Legends fans all across the globe view the LPL as the pinnacle of professional play. China has emerged as a dominant force on Summoner’s Rift, and this year promises to be no different.
With the Spring Split trophy up for grabs, here’s everything you need to know about one of LoL’s fiercest competitions.
LPL 2021 Spring Split: Stream
The LPL is streamed live daily on the official LPL Twitch channel, as well as on lolesports.com. All of the vods from that day’s play are uploaded onto the site within 24 hours of matches being played.
LPL Spring Split 2021: Results & schedule
Below are the results & schedule for the forthcoming week’s action, followed by the following week’s schedule. We’ll update this section as we get further along into the tournament.
Week 4 schedule (January 25 – January 31)
Date
Match
PST
EST
GMT
January 25
EDward Gaming 2 – 0 ThunderTalk Gaming
1:00 AM
4:00 AM
9:00 AM
JD Gaming 2 – 0 Rare Atom
4:00 AM
7:00 AM
12:00 PM
January 26
Royal Never Give Up 2 – 1 Victory 5
1:00 AM
4:00 AM
9:00 AM
LNG 2 – 1 Bilibili Gaming
4:00 AM
7:00 AM
12:00 PM
January 27
eStar vs FunPlus Phoenix
1:00 AM
4:00 AM
9:00 AM
Invictus vs Rogue Warriors
4:00 AM
7:00 AM
12:00 PM
January 28
LGD Gaming vs Bilibili Gaming
1:00 AM
4:00 AM
9:00 AM
OMG vs Suning
4:00 AM
7:00 AM
12:00 PM
January 29
eStar vs LNG
1:00 AM
4:00 AM
9:00 AM
Team WE vs Royal Never Give Up
4:00 AM
7:00 AM
12:00 PM
January 30
ThunderTalk Gaming vs Victory 5
1:00 AM
4:00 AM
9:00 AM
Invictus vs FunPlus Phoenix
4:00 AM
7:00 AM
12:00 PM
January 31
Rare Atom vs Rogue Warriors
1:00 AM
4:00 AM
9:00 AM
Top Esports vs JD Gaming
4:00 AM
7:00 AM
12:00 PM
Week 2 results (January 11 – January 17)
Date
Match
PST
EST
GMT
January 11
Bilibili Gaming 2 – 1 eStar Gaming
1:00 AM
4:00 AM
9:00 AM
ThunderTalk Gaming 0 – 2 Royal Never Give Up
3:00 AM
7:00 AM
12:00 PM
January 12
Oh My God 0 – 2 FunPlus Phoenix
1:00 AM
4:00 AM
9:00 AM
Rogue Warriors 2 – 1 Top Esports
3:00 AM
7:00 AM
12:00 PM
January 13
Team WE 2 – 1 Victory 5
1:00 AM
4:00 AM
9:00 AM
LNG Esports 2 – 0 Invictus Gaming
3:00 AM
7:00 AM
12:00 PM
January 14
JD Gaming 2 – 0 Bilibili Gaming
1:00 AM
4:00 AM
9:00 AM
Royal Never Give Up 2 – 1 Suning
3:00 AM
7:00 AM
12:00 PM
January 15
Rogue Warriors 0 – 2 eStar Gaming
1:00 AM
4:00 AM
9:00 AM
Top Esports 2 – 0 Rare Atom
3:00 AM
7:00 AM
12:00 PM
January 16
Victory 5 2-1 LGD Gaming
1:00 AM
4:00 AM
9:00 AM
EDward Gaming 2-1 FunPlus Phoenix
3:00 AM
7:00 AM
12:00 PM
January 17
LNG Esports 2-1 ThunderTalk Gaming
1:00 AM
4:00 AM
9:00 AM
Team WE 2-1 Invictus Gaming
3:00 AM
7:00 AM
12:00 PM
Week 3 results (January 18 – January 24)
Date
Match
PST
EST
GMT
January 18
Oh My God 1-2eStar Gaming
1:00 AM
4:00 AM
9:00 AM
Bilibili Gaming 1-2Victory Five
3:00 AM
7:00 AM
12:00 PM
January 19
Rogue Warriros 0-2FunPlus Phoenix
1:00 AM
4:00 AM
9:00 AM
EDward Gaming 2-0 LGD Gaming
3:00 AM
7:00 AM
12:00 PM
January 20
Invictus Gaming 2-0 eStar Gaming
1:00 AM
4:00 AM
9:00 AM
Suning 0-2 Rare Atom
3:00 AM
7:00 AM
12:00 PM
January 21
ThunderTalk Gaming 0-2Team WE
1:00 AM
4:00 AM
9:00 AM
Oh My God 0-2Royal Never Give Up
3:00 AM
7:00 AM
12:00 PM
January 22
Rare Atom 0-2 BiliBili Gaming
1:00 AM
4:00 AM
9:00 AM
EDward Gaming 2-0 JD Gaming
3:00 AM
7:00 AM
12:00 PM
January 23
Top Esports 2-0 LGD Gaming
1:00 AM
4:00 AM
9:00 AM
FunPlus Phoenix 2-0 Suning
3:00 AM
7:00 AM
12:00 PM
January 24
Rogue Warriors 0-2 Victory Five
1:00 AM
4:00 AM
9:00 AM
LNG Esports 0-2 Team WE
3:00 AM
7:00 AM
12:00 PM
LPL 2021 Spring Split: Standings
Below is how each team places in the current standings, with Team WE and EDward Gaming yet to drop a series.