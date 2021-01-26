Logo
Valorant

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 NA and Europe: Streams, format, schedule

Published: 26/Jan/2021 17:33

by Andrew Amos
VCT Valorant Champions Tour NA/EU hub feature image Phoenix Viper
Riot Games, Dexerto

Share

Valorant Champions Tour

The Valorant Champions Tour is kicking off in 2021 with Stage 1. There’s plenty of action to come, so here’s the NA & EU VCT stream, schedule and more!

  • EU & NA Stage 1 Challenger events run from February 4 – 7.
  • Slots in the Stage 1 Masters tournament are on the line.
  • 100 Thieves and Team Heretics primed to defend their regional titles.

It’s Valorant Champions Tour time! If the event calendar has you a little baffled, then check out our comprehensive explainer right here, and if you’re looking to get up-to-speed with global coverage, our dedicated global hub has all of the info you’ll need!

Valorant Champions Tour: Streams

The Valorant Champions Tour will be streamed on both the official Valorant Twitch, as well as the two regional channels. We have embedded those below for your convenience.

VCT NA: Stream

VCT EU: Stream

VCT NA & EU: Schedule

Both NA and EU’s Stage 1 kick off on February 4. While the times have not yet been released, all the dates you need are listed below:

VCT Stage 1 NA dates:

  • Challengers 1: February 4 – 7
  • Challengers 2: February 18-21
  • Challengers 3: March 4-7
  • Masters: March 13-21

VCT Stage 2 EU dates:

  • Challengers 1: February 4 – 7
  • Challengers 2: TBA
  • Challengers 3: TBA
  • Masters: TBA

Valorant Champions Tour: Format

  • Teams will battle through three separate stages throughout the year.
  • Each stage is comprised of three Challenger events, which feed into one Masters event.
  • Masters events are where teams earn points to qualify for the Champions event.
  • 16 of the world’s best will go head-to-head in Valorant Champions to determine Future Earth’s first global champ!
Valorant Champions Tour calendar
Riot Games
The VCT promises to be a year long Valorant fiesta!

VCT Stage 1 Challengers 1: NA & Europe teams

In Europe, teams like G2 Esports, Liquid, FunPlus Phoenix, will be looking to snatch the glory from reigning First Strike champions Team Heretics.

Across the Atlantic in North America, 100 Thieves have a target on their back with TSM, Sentinels and Cloud9 Blue all keen on taking down the First Strike winners.

League of Legends

LPL 2021 Spring Split: 2-1 series lead to RNG & LNG victories

Published: 26/Jan/2021 16:20 Updated: 26/Jan/2021 16:22

by Bill Cooney
LPL LoL Hub Feature
Riot Games, Dexerto

Share

LPL

League of Legends’ LPL 2021 Spring Split has started. 17 Chinese teams compete for a place in the Spring Playoffs, so here’s everything you need to know, from streams and schedule to the current scores and standings to keep you in the know.

  • Royal Never Give up defeat Victory 5 2-1 after an intense series.
  • LNG take down Bilibili Gaming 2-1.
  • EDward Gaming and Team WE still on top.

It’s safe to say that League of Legends fans all across the globe view the LPL as the pinnacle of professional play. China has emerged as a dominant force on Summoner’s Rift, and this year promises to be no different.

With the Spring Split trophy up for grabs, here’s everything you need to know about one of LoL’s fiercest competitions.

LPL 2021 Spring Split: Stream

The LPL is streamed live daily on the official LPL Twitch channel, as well as on lolesports.com. All of the vods from that day’s play are uploaded onto the site within 24 hours of matches being played.

LPL Spring Split 2021: Results & schedule

Below are the results & schedule for the forthcoming week’s action, followed by the following week’s schedule. We’ll update this section as we get further along into the tournament.

Week 4 schedule (January 25 – January 31)

Date Match PST EST GMT
January 25 EDward Gaming 2 – 0 ThunderTalk Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
JD Gaming 2 – 0 Rare Atom 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 26 Royal Never Give Up 2 – 1 Victory 5 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
LNG 2 – 1 Bilibili Gaming 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 27 eStar vs FunPlus Phoenix 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Invictus vs Rogue Warriors 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 28 LGD Gaming vs Bilibili Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
OMG vs Suning 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 29 eStar vs LNG 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Team WE vs Royal Never Give Up 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 30 ThunderTalk Gaming vs Victory 5 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Invictus vs FunPlus Phoenix 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 31 Rare Atom vs Rogue Warriors 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Top Esports vs JD Gaming 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM

Week 2 results (January 11 – January 17)

Date  Match PST  EST GMT
January 11 Bilibili Gaming 2 – 1 eStar Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
ThunderTalk Gaming 0 – 2 Royal Never Give Up 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 12 Oh My God 0 – 2 FunPlus Phoenix 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Rogue Warriors 2 – 1 Top Esports 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 13 Team WE 2 – 1 Victory 5 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
LNG Esports 2 – 0 Invictus Gaming 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 14 JD Gaming 2 – 0 Bilibili Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Royal Never Give Up 2 – 1 Suning 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 15 Rogue Warriors 0 – 2 eStar Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Top Esports 2 – 0 Rare Atom 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 16 Victory 5 2-1 LGD Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
EDward Gaming 2-1 FunPlus Phoenix 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 17 LNG Esports 2-1 ThunderTalk Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Team WE 2-1 Invictus Gaming 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM

Week 3 results (January 18 – January 24)

Date  Match PST  EST GMT
January 18 Oh My God 1-2 eStar Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Bilibili Gaming 1-2 Victory Five 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 19 Rogue Warriros 0-2 FunPlus Phoenix 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
EDward Gaming 2-0 LGD Gaming 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 20 Invictus Gaming 2-0 eStar Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Suning 0-2 Rare Atom 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 21 ThunderTalk Gaming 0-2 Team WE 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Oh My God 0-2 Royal Never Give Up 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 22 Rare Atom 0-2 BiliBili Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
EDward Gaming 2-0 JD Gaming 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 23 Top Esports 2-0 LGD Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
FunPlus Phoenix 2-0 Suning 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 24 Rogue Warriors 0-2 Victory Five 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
LNG Esports 0-2 Team WE 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM

LPL 2021 Spring Split: Standings

Below is how each team places in the current standings, with Team WE and EDward Gaming yet to drop a series.

Placement Team  Series    Games 
1 EDward Gaming 5-0 10-2
Team WE 5-0 10-2
3 Royal Never Give Up 4-0 8-2
4 FunPlus Phoenix 3-1 7-2
5 LNG Esports 3-1 6-4
6 Victory Five 3-2 8-6
7 Invictus Gaming 2-2 5-4
Top Esports 2-2 5-4
9 eStar Gaming 2-2 5-5
10 JD Gaming 2-2 4-4
11 Bilibili Gaming 2-3 6-7
12 Suning 1-3 3-6
 13 Rare Atom 1-3 2-6
14 Rogue Warriors 1-4 2-9
15 LGD Gaming 0-3 1-6
16 Oh My God 0-4 2-8
17 ThunderTalk Gaming 0-4 1-8

LPL 2021 Spring Split: Teams

Team Top Jungle Mid AD Carry Support
Bilibili Gaming Biubiu Meteor Zeka Aiming Mark
Edward Gaming Flandre Jiejie Scout Viper Meiko
eStar Gaming zs H4cker irma rat ShiauC
FunPlus Phoenix Nuguri Tian Doinb Lwx Crisp
Invictus Gaming TheShy XUN Rookie Wink Baolan
JD Gaming Zoom Kanavi Xiye, Yagao LokeN LvMao
LGD Gaming Cult Flora, Kui Uniboy Garvey, Kramer Peace
LNG Esports M1kuya Tarzan icon Light Iwandy
Oh My God New Aki Wuming Eric COLD
Rare Atom Cube Aix FoFo iBoy Hang
Rogue Warriors Ziv Haro Forge kelin, Michi QiuQiu
Royal Never Give Up Xiaohu Wei Cryin GALA Ming
Suning Bin SofM Angel huanfeng ON
Team WE Breathe beishang Shanks Jiumeng Missing
Top Esports 369 Karsa knight JackeyLove Zhuo
ThunderTalk Gaming Chelizi bless Captain SamD Teeen
Victory Five LANGX Weiwei Mole y4 ppgod