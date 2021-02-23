 Riot Games announce Valorant tournament for "marginalized" players: VCT Game Changers - Dexerto
Valorant

Riot Games announce Valorant tournament for “marginalized” players: VCT Game Changers

Published: 23/Feb/2021 16:00

by Lauren Bergin
VCT_Gamechangers_Announced
Riot Games

Riot Games Valorant Champions Tour

As Valorant’s esports scene continues to blossom, Riot Games have announced the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers competition, which provides “marginalized genders” a shot at VCT glory. 

All eyes are on the Valorant Champions Tour right now, Valorant’s premier tournament circuit, which is well underway around the globe.

As a subsection of the ongoing competition, Riot Games have announced the VCT Game Changers and Game Changers Academy. The main feature of these competitions is that they are composed completely of what Riot has called marginalized genders.

What is VCT Game Changers?

Cloud9 White Valorant
Cloud9
Cloud9 White are one of the best female Valorant rosters.

Riot describes VCT Game Changers as “a new initiative which will supplement the competitive season by creating new opportunities and exposure for marginalized genders within Valorant. Game Changers will be a year-long effort to build a Valorant Champions Tour that is more representative of the diversity of the Valorant community.”

Senior Director of Esports at Riot Games, Whalen ‘Magus’ Rozelle, writes “with Valorant esports we’re committed to fostering an inclusive environment for competition and creating safe opportunities for women to compete without fear of identity or gender-based harassment.”

Executive Producer Anna ‘SuperCakes’ Donlon goes on to say that “competing in games as a woman can be a daunting task, oftentimes resulting in a very real competitive disadvantage.”

“While we’re addressing this challenge in-game, with improvements to chat, voice communications, and mitigation of griefing, we also see an opportunity to take another step with esports.”

How does VCT Game Changers work?

Evil Geniuses unveil mixed-gender Valorant roster led by Potter.
Image via Evil Geniuses
Evil Geniuses unveiled its mixed-gender Valorant roster earlier this year.

The main leg of the tournament, the VCT Game Changers Series, kicks off in March of this year in North America.

Similar in scale to the Ignition Series that took place last year with the same prize money up for grabs, the tournaments will take place all around the globe and run alongside the main body of the Valorant Champions Tour circuit.

Additionally, VCT Game Changers Academy will also get underway with monthly tournaments. Working alongside Galorants, the organizer for last year’s ‘For the Women Summer Showdown,’ Academy is the perfect place to foster improved grassroots competitive play.

League of Legends

LPL 2021 Spring Split: EDward Gaming still undefeated

Published: 23/Feb/2021 12:52 Updated: 23/Feb/2021 12:55

by Bill Cooney
LPL LoL Hub Feature
Riot Games, Dexerto

LPL

League of Legends’ LPL 2021 Spring Split has started. 17 Chinese teams compete for a place in the Spring Playoffs, so here’s everything you need to know, from streams and schedule to the current scores and standings to keep you in the know.

  • EDward Gaming sweep Bilibili Gaming 2-0.
  • EDward Gaming have not dropped a series.
  • Top Esports demolish LNG 2-0.

It’s safe to say that League of Legends fans all across the globe view the LPL as the pinnacle of professional play. China has emerged as a dominant force on Summoner’s Rift, and this year promises to be no different.

With the Spring Split trophy up for grabs, here’s everything you need to know about one of LoL’s fiercest competitions.

LPL 2021 Spring Split: Stream

The LPL is streamed live daily on the official LPL Twitch channel, as well as on lolesports.com. All of the vods from that day’s play are uploaded onto the site within 24 hours of matches being played.

LPL 2021 Spring Split: Standings

Below is how each team places in the current standings, with EDward Gaming yet to drop a series.

Placement Team  Series    Games 
1 EDward Gaming 8-0 16-2
2 FunPlus Phoenix 7-2 15-4
3 Royal Never Give Up 6-1 13-5
4 Team WE 6-3 12-8
5 JD Gaming 5-3 10-6
6 Top Esports 4-3 9-6
7 Rare Atom 4-3 8-6
8 Invictus Gaming 4-4 10-8
9 Victory Five 4-4 10-11
10 LNG Esports 4-4 8-10
11 Bilibili Gaming 4-5 11-2
12 Suning 3-5 7-10
13 ThunderTalk Gaming 2-5 5-11
14 eStar Gaming 2-6 7-13
15 LGD Gaming 1-5 3-10
16 Oh My God 1-6 4-13
17 Rogue Warriors 1-7 2-15

LPL Spring Split 2021: Schedule & results

Below are the schedule & results for the forthcoming week’s action, followed by the previous week’s results. We’ll update this section as we get further along into the tournament.

Week 6 schedule (February 22 – February 28)

Date Match PST EST GMT
February 22 Suning 0 – 2 JD Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
FunPlus Phoenix 0 – 2 Team WE 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
February 23 Bilibili Gaming 0 – 2 EDward Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Top Esports 2 – 0 LNG Esports 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
February 24 ThunderTalk Gaming vs Rare Atom 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Team WE vs eStar Gaming 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
February 25 Oh My God vs Victory 5 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Rogue Warriors vs Royal Never Give Up 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
February 26 JD Gaming vs ThunderTalk Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Invictus Gaming vs EDward Gaming 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
February 27 LGD Gamings vs Rogue Warriors 11:00 PM 2:00 AM 7:00 AM
eStar Gaming vs Top Esports 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Royal Never Give Up vs FunPlus Phoenix 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
February 28 Victory 5 vs LNG Esports 11:00 PM 2:00 AM 7:00 AM
Rare Atom vs Oh My God 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Suning vs Invictus Gaming 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM

Week 5 results (February 1 – February 7)

Date Match PST EST GMT
February 1 Suning 2 – 0 LGD Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Bilibili Gaming 2 – 1 Royal Never Give Up 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
February 2 Rare Atom 2 – 0 Team WE 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Victory 5 0 – 2 EDward Gaming 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
February 3 eStar Gaming 1 – 2 ThunderTalk Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
JD Gaming 2- 0 Rogue Warriors 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
February 4 Invictus Gaming 2 – 0 Oh My God 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
FunPlus Phoenix 2 – 0 LNG Esports 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
February 5 LGD Gaming 2 – 0 ThunderTalk Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
EDward Gaming 2 – 0 Suning 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
February 6 Bilibili Gaming 1-2 Oh My God 11:00 PM 2:00 AM 7:00 AM
JD Gaming 2-0 Team WE 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
FunPlus Phoenix 2-0 Top Esports 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
February 7 LNG Esports 0-2 Rare Atom 11:00 PM 2:00 AM 7:00 AM
Victory 5 2-1 eStar Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Invictus Gaming 1-2 Royal Never Give Up 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM

LPL 2021 Spring Split: Teams

Team Top Jungle Mid AD Carry Support
Bilibili Gaming Biubiu Meteor Zeka Aiming Mark
Edward Gaming Flandre Jiejie Scout Viper Meiko
eStar Gaming zs H4cker irma rat ShiauC
FunPlus Phoenix Nuguri Tian Doinb Lwx Crisp
Invictus Gaming TheShy XUN Rookie Wink Baolan
JD Gaming Zoom Kanavi Xiye, Yagao LokeN LvMao
LGD Gaming Cult Flora, Kui Uniboy Garvey, Kramer Peace
LNG Esports M1kuya Tarzan icon Light Iwandy
Oh My God New Aki Wuming Eric COLD
Rare Atom Cube Aix FoFo iBoy Hang
Rogue Warriors Ziv Haro Forge kelin, Michi QiuQiu
Royal Never Give Up Xiaohu Wei Cryin GALA Ming
Suning Bin SofM Angel huanfeng ON
Team WE Breathe beishang Shanks Jiumeng Missing
Top Esports 369 Karsa knight JackeyLove Zhuo
ThunderTalk Gaming Chelizi bless Captain SamD Teeen
Victory Five LANGX Weiwei Mole y4 ppgod