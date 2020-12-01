Twitch Rivals $250K Warzone event: Schedule, how to compete, more - Dexerto

The next major Warzone event is right around the corner as the Twitch Rivals Doritos Bowl tournament has been unveiled. From how you can enter, to when it all gets going, we’ve got everything you need to know.

Warzone competitions have been extremely popular on Twitch since the latest Call of Duty battle royale jumped into the spotlight. Kill-races have your favorite streamers and veteran pro players competing in a new and exciting way.

While odd events are always popping up, some tournaments have come with enormous prize pools. The next landmark Warzone comp falls into that category with a whopping $250,000 up for grabs.

It’s an open style event, meaning a ton of players can get involved and earn some cash. Here’s everything there is to know before the Twitch Rivals Doritos Bowl event kicks off.

Twitch Rivals Warzone schedule

Instead of just a single day of action, this event will be running through a few unique dates in December. For starters, Open Qualifiers take place on December 3, starting at 2PM PT | 5PM ET.

Once all teams are locked in from here, there are two days left to determine the very best players. Across both December 8 and December 16, ‘Show Days’ will drop all remaining teams into competition from 2PM PT | 5 PM ET onwards.

Don’t miss YOUR chance to take on your fav creators for the lion’s share of $250K. Get set to drop into the @Doritos Bowl ft. @CallofDuty: Warzone Check out sign-up details below for the 12/3 Open & look out for the Finals on 12/16. ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PTjKU0rHQ6 — Twitch Rivals (@TwitchRivals) December 1, 2020

Twitch Rivals Warzone format

Unique to this event, Twitch Rivals will be adopting a hybrid structure. While a majority of Warzone tournaments stick with the standard kill-races, things are being mixed up here. For the open qualifiers, it’ll be business as usual. Trios will drop into public lobbies and search for as many kills as possible.

From this point on, however, things change quite drastically. On the first Show Day, 49 Trios will play in five private lobbies. Points are accumulated for kills as usual, though placement will be more important than ever for racking up the big points.

Read more: Blatant Warzone hackers take over TikTok and players are furious

Only the top 24 teams at the end of the day will advance through to the second round. During the second Show Day, another five lobbies will be getting underway as teams look to jump up the standings and secure their share of $250,000.

A full breakdown of the point structure and the prizing can be found below.

Scoring:

1st 25 2nd 20 3rd 15 4th 10 5th – 7th 7 8th – 10th 4 11th – 15th 2 16th – 20th 1 Per Elimination +1

Prizing (Day 1):

1st – 24th Advance to Day 2 25th – 20th $900 31st – 40th $750 41st – 50th $600

Prizing (Day 2):

1st $45,000 2nd $30,000 3rd $21,000 4th $15,000 5th $12,000 6th $9,000 7th $7,500 8th $6,000 9th $4,500 10th – 12th $3,300 13th – 15th $3,000 16th – 20th $2,700 21st – 25th $2,400 26th – 30th $2,100 31st – 40th $1,500 41st – 49th $1,200

How to play in the Twitch Rivals Warzone event

While the event is advertised with open qualifiers, this isn’t entirely true. Qualifiers are open, however, only Twitch Partners and Twitch Affiliates can join the open event. In short, if you’re not an established or budding streamer on the platform, you unfortunately can’t join this competition.

If you do fall under either of those categories though, signing up is simple. Follow this Twitch Rivals link to register your interest. Do keep in mind that not every single Partner and Affiliate that registers, is actually guaranteed entry. Get in early and keep your fingers crossed to lock in a spot in one of the biggest Warzone events to date.

Check back over the coming weeks as we keep you updated on results.