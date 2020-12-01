 Twitch Rivals $250K Warzone event: Schedule, how to compete, more - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

Twitch Rivals $250K Warzone event: Schedule, how to compete, more

Published: 1/Dec/2020 7:04

by Brad Norton
Twitch Rivals Warzone
Activision / Twitch

Share

Twitch Rivals Warzone

The next major Warzone event is right around the corner as the Twitch Rivals Doritos Bowl tournament has been unveiled. From how you can enter, to when it all gets going, we’ve got everything you need to know.

Warzone competitions have been extremely popular on Twitch since the latest Call of Duty battle royale jumped into the spotlight. Kill-races have your favorite streamers and veteran pro players competing in a new and exciting way.

While odd events are always popping up, some tournaments have come with enormous prize pools. The next landmark Warzone comp falls into that category with a whopping $250,000 up for grabs.

It’s an open style event, meaning a ton of players can get involved and earn some cash. Here’s everything there is to know before the Twitch Rivals Doritos Bowl event kicks off.

Twitch Rivals Warzone schedule

Instead of just a single day of action, this event will be running through a few unique dates in December. For starters, Open Qualifiers take place on December 3, starting at 2PM PT | 5PM ET.

Once all teams are locked in from here, there are two days left to determine the very best players. Across both December 8 and December 16, ‘Show Days’ will drop all remaining teams into competition from 2PM PT | 5 PM ET onwards.

Twitch Rivals Warzone format

Unique to this event, Twitch Rivals will be adopting a hybrid structure. While a majority of Warzone tournaments stick with the standard kill-races, things are being mixed up here. For the open qualifiers, it’ll be business as usual. Trios will drop into public lobbies and search for as many kills as possible.

From this point on, however, things change quite drastically. On the first Show Day, 49 Trios will play in five private lobbies. Points are accumulated for kills as usual, though placement will be more important than ever for racking up the big points. 

Only the top 24 teams at the end of the day will advance through to the second round. During the second Show Day, another five lobbies will be getting underway as teams look to jump up the standings and secure their share of $250,000.

A full breakdown of the point structure and the prizing can be found below.

Scoring:

1st 25
2nd 20
3rd 15
4th 10
5th – 7th 7
8th – 10th 4
11th – 15th 2
16th – 20th 1
Per Elimination +1

Prizing (Day 1):

1st – 24th Advance to Day 2
25th – 20th $900
31st – 40th $750
41st – 50th $600

Prizing (Day 2):

1st $45,000
2nd $30,000
3rd $21,000
4th $15,000
5th $12,000
6th $9,000
7th $7,500
8th $6,000
9th $4,500
10th – 12th $3,300
13th – 15th $3,000
16th – 20th $2,700
21st – 25th $2,400
26th – 30th $2,100
31st – 40th $1,500
41st – 49th $1,200

How to play in the Twitch Rivals Warzone event

Twitch Rivals sign up
Twitch
Any Affiliated or Partnered Twitch streamer can register for this $250K Warzone event.

While the event is advertised with open qualifiers, this isn’t entirely true. Qualifiers are open, however, only Twitch Partners and Twitch Affiliates can join the open event. In short, if you’re not an established or budding streamer on the platform, you unfortunately can’t join this competition.

If you do fall under either of those categories though, signing up is simple. Follow this Twitch Rivals link to register your interest. Do keep in mind that not every single Partner and Affiliate that registers, is actually guaranteed entry. Get in early and keep your fingers crossed to lock in a spot in one of the biggest Warzone events to date.

Check back over the coming weeks as we keep you updated on results.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Share

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.