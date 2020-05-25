Logo
Valorant

How to use the Ares: Valorant weapon guide

Published: 25/May/2020 17:04 Updated: 23/Dec/2020 12:39

by Bill Cooney
Riot Games / Dexerto

Valorant’s Ares is a machine gun that definitely punches above its relatively low price tag. Though it carries a smaller clip than its big brother called the Odin, it’s still a viable option for broken economies.

So far in Riot’s tactical shooter players have been using the Heavy weapons to create oppressive streams of bullets to hold an angle or get kills through a wall. Of the 17 weapons in Valorant, the Ares is a prime pick for spraying the enemy team with. 

In this guide, we’ll take a closer look at the Ares to see why you shouldn’t let its low price point of 1,600 Creds fool you into thinking it’s not a viable weapon. We’ll also show you how to best use it and, more importantly, when to buy it.

While certain Agents work really well with the gun, as long as you have proper positioning, the Ares can reward you with decent kills across different maps.

What is the Ares?

The weapon is one of two Heavies in Valorant, the other being its much more expensive counterpart, the Odin. But you won’t have to break the bank in order to unlock the Ares and its destructive potential.

Since it’s one of the two primary weapons in the gun that are meant to spam bullets, what you lose in accuracy you make up for in a cheap, full-force offensive weapon that can devastate a disorganized team.

Ares’ damage stats

Like its big brother Odin, the Ares is most effective at closer ranges – ideally within 30 meters – because anything longer than that will be affected by the weapon’s damage dropoff. So, each shot to a target’s head at 5 meters away will deal 72 damage, while at 30+ meters the same shot will only deal 67 damage.

You’re not going to be relying on your pinpoint accuracy when using the Ares, either. Full-auto means it’s a bit of a “spray and pray” type of weapon, but once it gets going, there’s a method to the madness.

That said, the Ares is fairly forgiving a s far as Valorant guns go. If you whiff on your first shot or two, you can still have a chance to redeem yourself thanks to its high fire rate (up to 13 rounds/sec) and large magazine.

Its magazine holds 50 rounds, which makes it one of the largest in the game. Combine this with the high rate-of-fire and great wall penetration, and it’s easy to see how the Ares can be punishing in the right hands.

Ares’ spray pattern

Being a weapon that relies more on its rate of fire than pure marksmanship, aiming down sights isn’t really necessary with the Ares. While it does provide a hint more accuracy when ADSing, this generally goes unnoticed beyond 15 meters.

In the video below you can see the Ares’ fire pattern, which sways back and forth from left to right as you empty the clip. This happens whether you’re shooting from the hip or aiming down the sights, so if you do open it up and go full auto, be sure to keep a steady hand and pull down slightly on your mouse as you fire to counter the recoil.

As with every other weapon in Valorant, the Ares’ accuracy suffers heavily if you fire it while on the move. The fire rate and large magazine mean you could stop moving once you begin firing, but if you can, you should use it from a standstill position — or even attempt to counter-strafe to mitigate the effects of movement inaccuracy!

When to buy the Ares

At only 1,600 credits, the humble Ares is what we call a ‘transition weapon’, meaning it can be purchased as a follow-up to pistol rounds before teams have the opportunity to full-buy. Don’t be shy to buy into it, but also recognize the consequences of losing that round.

The machine gun can handle itself just fine during Attacking rounds, but it’s on Defense that the weapon really shines. Its wall penetration paired with the scouting ability of Agents like Sova makes it possible to hold doorways and key choke points without ever putting yourself directly in the enemy line of fire.

Best Agent to use the Ares

Knowing where your enemies are coming from is crucial when using the Ares, given its devastating potential to penetrate nearby surfaces. This makes Cypher a perfect pick for the weapon, as his Trapwires and Spycams give him the exact information you need to really shine on the Ares.

Cypher’s Ultimate almost makes using the Ares too easy. Once you know the whereabouts of the enemy team, you can find a nice secure place and wait for them to waltz into range before opening up — making this surveillance specialist the perfect fit for the loudmouth gun.

Valorant's Cypher.

Ares tactics

You’ll usually find yourself choosing between the Spectre and the Ares, since both weapons will set you back 1,600 credits, and are both good alternatives when your team is on a half-buy round or worse.

It’s definitely no Operator, but the Ares does actually have a longer effective range than the Spectre. Plus the weapon’s fifty-round magazine will let you have a chance to survive in case multiple opponents come out from a corner.

Don’t be shy to pre-fire walls if you know the enemy team has been favoring the same spots around the map. Use the first magazine and a half to see if you get a couple of wall-bangs, but don’t get careless either.

 

Apex Legends

How to unlock Heirlooms in Apex Legends

Published: 23/Dec/2020 13:21

by Alex Garton
Apex Legends Heirloom
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Heirlooms are some of the most desired items in the game to collect. With each representing an iconic Legend from the title, and being incredibly rare, players are desperate to get their hands on even one. Here’s everything you need to know about Heirlooms and how to go about obtaining one of your own.

To say that Heirlooms are sought after in Apex Legends would be an understatement. For most players, there’s nothing more valuable in-game and they’ll do anything to obtain one for their main Legend.

One of the reasons why Heirlooms are so prized is due to their rarity. Respawn has certainly not made it easy for players to acquire one of these items. This means you either have to be incredibly lucky, willing to grind out a lot of Apex – or spend a serious chunk of money.

Octane's Heirloom in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Each heirloom is dedicated to a specific Legend and is designed to fit their character.

How many Heirlooms are in Apex Legends?

At the release of Apex Legends back in 2019, only one Heirloom existed in-game for the Legend, Wraith. However, since then, Respawn has slowly added more, with the most recent addition being Caustic’s Death Hammer.

In total, there are now seven Heirlooms in-game, and Respawn intends to give each Legend their own unique item. Here’s a list of each of the Heirlooms and which Legend they belong to:

  • Wraith – Kunai (A black blade with a glowing purple edge)
  • Bloodhound – Raven’s Bite (An axe with a glowing red edge)
  • Lifeline – Shock Sticks (A pair of defibrillator sticks)
  • Pathfinder  – Boxing Gloves (Blue boxing gloves with screens on them)
  • Octane – Butterfly Knife (A green knife with Octane’s signature stim)
  • Mirage – Too Much Witt (A golden trophy of Mirage)
  • Caustic – Death Hammer (A hammer shaped like a skull, equipped with gas)
Mirage's Heirloom in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Once players have collected enough shards, they can choose which Heirloom to unlock.

Where do you get Heirlooms?

Obtaining your very own Heirloom has changed quite a bit since the release of Apex Legends. Initially, players had to open packs with a 1 in 500 chance of getting hold of a random Heirloom set. With each pack opened, your odds of receiving an Heirloom increased by one, guaranteeing you would unlock an item after 500 packs.

Although this meant players who opened countless packs would eventually get an Heirloom, it was completely random in which one they finally received.

This was changed in February 2020, with Respawn implementing an Heirloom Shard system. Instead of just randomly acquiring an Heirloom, players instead receive shards that can be saved up to unlock a set of their choice. It’s worth noting that the new system still guarantees players will have enough shards after 500 packs to unlock an Heirloom.

In their FAQ,  Respawn explains that “A player cannot open more than 500 Apex Packs without receiving an Heirloom set,” but “Once a player owns all of the Heirloom Sets, the player will not be eligible for this bonus until more Heirloom Sets are added to the game.”

Heirlooms in Collection Events

However, there is one other way to get an Heirloom. Every season, there are collection events in Apex Legends. A new Heirloom is typically added with each event. If you collect all 24 items in the collection during the event, you will unlock the newest Heirloom.

Once the Collection event is over, the Heirloom is then only obtainable with shards, or in packs. This means that one new Heirloom is added per season too.

Pathfinder's Heirloom in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
You can save up Heirloom shards until a set for your favorite Legend is released.

How to get Heirloom Shards in Apex Legends

The only way to obtain Heirloom Shards is by opening Apex Packs. Respawn has designed it this way so the items remain rare and exclusive.

The best way to earn packs in Apex is to level up your account, but you can also purchase them with real money. Keep in mind you’re guaranteed enough Heirloom shards to get one Heirloom, after opening 500 packs (if you haven’t got any shards after 499 packs).

If you’re not interested in splashing out any cash on the game, just playing consistently will eventually net you an Heirloom. Of course, how long it takes is completely down to luck, so don’t expect to unlock a set instantly.

That’s everything you need to know about Heirlooms in Apex Legends. Fingers crossed luck is on your side and it doesn’t take you until pack 500 to receive your Heirloom.