How to use the Ares: Valorant weapon guide

Valorant’s Ares is a machine gun that definitely punches above its relatively low price tag. Though it carries a smaller clip than its big brother called the Odin, it’s still a viable option for broken economies.

So far in Riot’s tactical shooter players have been using the Heavy weapons to create oppressive streams of bullets to hold an angle or get kills through a wall. Of the 17 weapons in Valorant, the Ares is a prime pick for spraying the enemy team with.

In this guide, we’ll take a closer look at the Ares to see why you shouldn’t let its low price point of 1,600 Creds fool you into thinking it’s not a viable weapon. We’ll also show you how to best use it and, more importantly, when to buy it.

While certain Agents work really well with the gun, as long as you have proper positioning, the Ares can reward you with decent kills across different maps.

What is the Ares?

The weapon is one of two Heavies in Valorant, the other being its much more expensive counterpart, the Odin. But you won’t have to break the bank in order to unlock the Ares and its destructive potential.

Since it’s one of the two primary weapons in the gun that are meant to spam bullets, what you lose in accuracy you make up for in a cheap, full-force offensive weapon that can devastate a disorganized team.

Ares’ damage stats

Like its big brother Odin, the Ares is most effective at closer ranges – ideally within 30 meters – because anything longer than that will be affected by the weapon’s damage dropoff. So, each shot to a target’s head at 5 meters away will deal 72 damage, while at 30+ meters the same shot will only deal 67 damage.

You’re not going to be relying on your pinpoint accuracy when using the Ares, either. Full-auto means it’s a bit of a “spray and pray” type of weapon, but once it gets going, there’s a method to the madness.

That said, the Ares is fairly forgiving a s far as Valorant guns go. If you whiff on your first shot or two, you can still have a chance to redeem yourself thanks to its high fire rate (up to 13 rounds/sec) and large magazine.

Its magazine holds 50 rounds, which makes it one of the largest in the game. Combine this with the high rate-of-fire and great wall penetration, and it’s easy to see how the Ares can be punishing in the right hands.

Ares’ spray pattern

Being a weapon that relies more on its rate of fire than pure marksmanship, aiming down sights isn’t really necessary with the Ares. While it does provide a hint more accuracy when ADSing, this generally goes unnoticed beyond 15 meters.

In the video below you can see the Ares’ fire pattern, which sways back and forth from left to right as you empty the clip. This happens whether you’re shooting from the hip or aiming down the sights, so if you do open it up and go full auto, be sure to keep a steady hand and pull down slightly on your mouse as you fire to counter the recoil.

As with every other weapon in Valorant, the Ares’ accuracy suffers heavily if you fire it while on the move. The fire rate and large magazine mean you could stop moving once you begin firing, but if you can, you should use it from a standstill position — or even attempt to counter-strafe to mitigate the effects of movement inaccuracy!

When to buy the Ares

At only 1,600 credits, the humble Ares is what we call a ‘transition weapon’, meaning it can be purchased as a follow-up to pistol rounds before teams have the opportunity to full-buy. Don’t be shy to buy into it, but also recognize the consequences of losing that round.

The machine gun can handle itself just fine during Attacking rounds, but it’s on Defense that the weapon really shines. Its wall penetration paired with the scouting ability of Agents like Sova makes it possible to hold doorways and key choke points without ever putting yourself directly in the enemy line of fire.

Best Agent to use the Ares

Knowing where your enemies are coming from is crucial when using the Ares, given its devastating potential to penetrate nearby surfaces. This makes Cypher a perfect pick for the weapon, as his Trapwires and Spycams give him the exact information you need to really shine on the Ares.

Cypher’s Ultimate almost makes using the Ares too easy. Once you know the whereabouts of the enemy team, you can find a nice secure place and wait for them to waltz into range before opening up — making this surveillance specialist the perfect fit for the loudmouth gun.

Ares tactics

You’ll usually find yourself choosing between the Spectre and the Ares, since both weapons will set you back 1,600 credits, and are both good alternatives when your team is on a half-buy round or worse.

It’s definitely no Operator, but the Ares does actually have a longer effective range than the Spectre. Plus the weapon’s fifty-round magazine will let you have a chance to survive in case multiple opponents come out from a corner.

Don’t be shy to pre-fire walls if you know the enemy team has been favoring the same spots around the map. Use the first magazine and a half to see if you get a couple of wall-bangs, but don’t get careless either.