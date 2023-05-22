All teams qualified for Valorant Champions 2023

Valorant Champions 2023 will bring the curtain down on Riot Games’ official tournament season. Here are all the teams that have qualified for the showpiece event.

After world championships in Germany and Turkey, Riot Games is finally taking its biggest Valorant competition to North America (more specifically Los Angeles), rewarding the region for the passion it has exhibited for the game since its release.

Valorant Champions 2023 will take place from August 6 through 26 across two iconic venues in LA, the Shrine Auditorium and the Kia Forum. Sixteen of the world’s best teams from EMEA, Asia-Pacific, the Americas and China will be in attendance, fighting for the trophy that went to Acend in 2021 and to LOUD in 2022.

Riot Games DRX were the fist team to qualify for Valorant Champions 2023

Each of the three international leagues will be represented by a minimum of four teams at Valorant Champions, while China will bring a contingent of at least three teams to Los Angeles. The final spot will go to the winning region (or country, in China’s case) of VCT Masters Tokyo. The Japanese event is the next international tournament on the calendar and will feature 12 teams.

DRX and Paper Rex were the first two teams to qualify for Valorant Champions 2023 after reaching the VCT Pacific league’s upper bracket final. Later today, the winner of the match between T1 and Gen.G will also earn a spot at the international competition.

Here are all the teams that have qualified for Valorant Champions 2023. The list will be updated as more teams secure spots at the event.

All Qualified Teams for Valorant Champions 2023:

Americas League

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD (LCQ)

EMEA League

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD (LCQ)

Pacific League

DRX

Paper Rex

TBD

TBD (LCQ)

China

TBD

TBD

TBD

Masters Tokyo Region/Country winner