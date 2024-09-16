TenZ reveals what’s next after Valorant esports retirement

Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo revealed what’s next for him as a content creator and what he wants to do with all his new free time away from professional Valorant after retiring from esports.

TenZ retired from professional esports on September 14 with a video explaining his decision. The former Counter-Strike pro said he wanted to leave esports at a high point after the 2024 season, and would shift his focus to content creation.

The now-retired pro is one of the biggest Valorant creators and said in his announcement video that he will have more time for streaming and producing different content.

TenZ dropped the announcement while streaming and answered viewers’ questions about his future and his immediate plans now that his schedule is no longer filled with practicing and competing.

“There was certain stuff within content creation that I really wanted to do, as well. I wanted to make a lot more exciting content, I also wanted to travel. I wanted to vlog a lot more, and it’s very hard to do that as a pro player,” TenZ explained on stream.

“It’s also very hard to attend certain creator events. I want to start going to a lot of the gaming conventions, and I’m going to Twitch Con coming up very soon.”

He doesn’t have any plans to stop playing Valorant, however, as the streamer said most of his future streams will be of him playing the Riot Games title, along with some variety broadcasts. The Canadian will likely co-stream professional Valorant tournaments and continue to support the ecosystem.

TenZ has been associated with both Valorant and Counter-Strike for his entire career, so expanding into IRL and traveling content now that he has the time makes sense.

The former Sentinels player did not shut the door on returning to competition, but fans shouldn’t expect him to return to the stage for any significant amount of time. Without the shackles of a pro esports schedule, TenZ should be able to make any content he deems worth it for his massive audience.

