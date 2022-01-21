How to earn Apex Legends Twitch drops: ALGS Split 1 Playoffs rewards

The ALGS Split 1 Playoffs kicked off on January 15 and Twitch is giving Apex Legends fans the chance to earn exclusive rewards as they watch the action unfold.

The battle for a collective prize pool of $1 million has begun in the ALGS, with 100 teams across five regions all competing for the crown.

Viewers watching the Playoffs have the chance to earn some exclusive rewards, but there are a few steps you need to take before you can bag yourself some free cosmetics.

How to get ALGS Split 1 Playoffs Twitch rewards

Similar to Prime Gaming rewards, before you can earn any of the limited-time rewards, you’ll need to ensure that your Twitch account is linked to your EA account.

That way, while you’re watching the stream, Twitch can gift you each of the rewards throughout the matches.

Here’s exactly how to connect your Apex Legends account to Twitch:

Ensure your Gamertag, Nintendo Switch, or PSN ID is linked to your EA account Create or log in to the Twitch account that you’re going to watch the ALGS Split 1 Playoffs Head over to the Connect with Twitch page here and enter your EA account info You’re now connected and ready to earn rewards! Simply tune into the PlayApex stream during the ALGS Split 1 Playoffs

Keep in mind, each of the rewards are given out to players after a set amount of time watching the PlayApex stream, so there’s no luck involved.

All ALGS Split 1 Playoffs Twitch rewards

Apex Legends Twitch Drops are back: Watch 4 hours of the ALGS Split 1 Playoffs this weekend to earn all of these items 👀 pic.twitter.com/1Hz3LKNcuX — Alpha Intel (@alphaINTEL) January 20, 2022

There are four separate rewards that players can earn throughout the ALGS Split 1 Playoffs. A Prowler skin, a Bloodhound skin, a Holospray and, a Gun Charm.

Each of the rewards can be claimed by watching the stream for a set amount of time:

1 Cumulative Hour Watched of the ALGS Split 1 Playoffs: The Rare ‘ALGS Playoffs ’21’ Holospray

2 Cumulative Hours Watched of the ALGS Split 1 Playoffs: The Rare ‘Scarlet Scale’ Prowler skin

3 Cumulative Hours Watched of the ALGS Split 1 Playoffs: The Rare ‘Singularity’ Bloodhound skin

4 Cumulative Hours Watched of the ALGS Split 1 Playoffs: The Epic ‘Champions Cup’ Gun Charm

There you have it, that’s exactly how to earn each of the ALGS Playoffs rewards available during Split 1.

Remember, these unlocks are only available for a limited amount of time so claim them while you can!